A Vintage Star Wars Pepsi Machine Has Gone Missing, But Lucasfilm is on the Case

Back in 1999 the release of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace was so big that every brand wanted to be associated with it. The sheer volume of brand deals was unprecedented. Some remnants of those tie-ins exist to this day, but one has now gone missing.

What's Happening:

Back in 1999 Pepsi produced a series of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace themed vending machines. If you were around then, you likely remember seeing them.

Amazingly, one of those machines has been in regular operation ever since then, outside a firehouse in the Mt. Washington neighborhood of Pittsburg, PA.

The machine has become locally famous, with fans making pilgrimages to visit it. Pepsi reportedly donated $10,000 worth of soda back in 2022 in order to help keep the machine stocked.

Unfortunately, the machine is now missing. KDKA reports that the machine is gone, and has been replaced by a new machine with what appears to be identical, albeit hand drawn, artwork.

An iconic Star Wars Pepsi vending machine that has been on Mt. Washington since the '90s has been replaced by one with similar artwork in a different style — and no one knows why. https://t.co/A8zicTSzCQ — KDKA (@KDKA) August 27, 2026

The official Star Wars Twitter account responded to the story asking if anybody knew where the original machine was.

lmk if you know where the original masterpiece is hiding… — Star Wars (@starwars) August 28, 2026

This was followed by a response from Lucasfilm PR's Chris Coxall, specifically saying that the studio would like to help get the machine back, and asking for information.

If anyone in Pittsburgh, @pepsi or online has any information on the whereabouts of this machine, we at @Lucasfilm would love to help get it back! https://t.co/QIQ0s6cg10 — Chris Coxall (@cscoxall) August 28, 2026

The whole situation is quite odd. While it appears the machine was stolen, likely by somebody who wanted to own this particular piece of history, the decision to replace it with something that looks almost the same firmly sends this story into the realm of the weird.

KDKA says a TikToker who had made comments about wanting to take the machine is getting significant attention, though it doesn't appear there's any evidence it was them at this point.

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