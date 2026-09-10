Hasbro Reveals Antoc Merrick’s X-Wing Fighter for Star Wars The Vintage Collection

The set includes a 3.75-inch Antoc Merrick figure and a detailed X-Wing inspired by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

A Rebel Alliance classic is getting ready to take flight once again. Hasbro has unveiled the latest addition to its Star Wars The Vintage Collection: Antoc Merrick’s X-wing Fighter, inspired by the Rebel pilot and his iconic starfighter from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

What’s Happening:

Priced at $119.99, the new release pairs an alliance-era X-Wing fighter with an articulated Antoc Merrick figure. Merrick commanded Yavin 4’s starfighters as Blue Leader in the lead-up to the Battle of the Death Star, making the set a fitting addition for fans looking to recreate the Rebel Alliance’s final assault on the Imperial superweapon.

The X-Wing is designed with both display and play in mind, featuring an opening cockpit, functioning landing gear and separating wings. The vehicle also includes a projectile launcher with a projectile accessory, adding another interactive feature to the classic Rebel starfighter.

The included Antoc Merrick figure is presented in The Vintage Collection’s signature 3.75-inch scale and is fully articulated, with a poseable head, arms and legs. The figure also comes equipped with a detachable helmet and blaster accessories, allowing collectors to display Merrick in different configurations.

The vehicle itself comes packaged in a closed box featuring Kenner branding, while the Antoc Merrick figure is presented on a retro-inspired cardback complete with a Vintage Collection number. Together, the packaging and figure design are intended to capture the look and feel of the original Star Wars toy line while incorporating the detail expected from modern Vintage Collection releases.

The new X-Wing draws directly from the starships seen in Rogue One, giving fans another opportunity to recreate the Rebel Alliance’s desperate preparations for the Battle of Scarif and the events that ultimately lead into the opening moments of the original Star Wars trilogy.

As part of The Vintage Collection, the release continues Hasbro’s line of premium 3.75-inch-scale Star Wars figures, vehicles and playsets inspired by the classic Kenner era. The collection combines retro-inspired presentation with modern sculpting, articulation and detailing, making the releases appealing to both longtime collectors and fans building displays based on the galaxy far, far away.

The Antoc Merrick’s X-Wing Fighter is priced at $119.99. Hasbro notes that additional Star Wars The Vintage Collection products are sold separately and are subject to availability.

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