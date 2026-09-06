John Williams Made a Surprise Appearance To Conduct Star Wars Music One More Time

It's not a controversial statement to say that John Williams is the greatest composer of music for cinema that has ever been. His body of work speaks for itself. The man who brought us the music of Star Wars, Superman, and so many more is officially retired and has rarely been seen in recent years, but he made an exception last night for a special event.

What's Happening:

For many years, Maestro of the Movies: A Tribute to John Williams has been a regular presentation at The Hollywood Bowl in Pasadena, CA.

Williams himself conducted music during the show for the first several years, but the last time he took the stage was in 2023.

At 94-years-old, the man who has received more Oscar nominations than anybody except for Walt Disney simply hasn't been physically able.

Two years ago, Williams' health kept him from accepting his Disney Legends award himself.

However, last night, during the final night of the three-night engagement, Williams took the stage, in a wheelchair, to personally conduct an encore of "The Imperial March" from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back.

Williams' return was captured on Instagram.

Having seen John Williams conduct once before, many years ago, I know how special this is, especially for many fans of the composer who had no idea they would see him. It's safe to say this may be the last time we'll see him on stage like this, although if he was healthy enough last night, perhaps we'll be lucky enough to see it happen again.

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