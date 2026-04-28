Star Wars Original Trilogy In-Concert Weekender Announced for Royal Albert Hall in 2027

London Symphony Orchestra will perform John Williams’ iconic scores live across all three original films during a four-day event.

Few film scores are as instantly recognizable as the opening blast of Star Wars and in 2027, that iconic sound won’t just be heard, it will be experienced live in one of the world’s most legendary venues.

What’s Happening:

According to Variety, A galaxy far, far away is heading to one of the most prestigious stages on Earth. Royal Albert Hall has announced its first-ever Star Wars original trilogy in-concert weekender, set to take place over four days from April 29 to May 2, 2027.

The special event will feature the London Symphony Orchestra performing the legendary scores live while the films play on the big screen. Audiences will experience all three original trilogy films, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, and Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi, with each movie screened twice across the extended weekend.

The timing of the event is no coincidence. The 2027 dates align with the 50th anniversary of A New Hope, the film that launched the Star Wars phenomenon in 1977. Half a century later, the saga remains one of the most influential franchises in cinematic history, and this concert series offers fans a new way to experience the original trilogy.

Central to that experience is the music of John Williams, whose sweeping, orchestral score is as integral to Star Wars as its characters and storylines. From the triumphant main theme to the emotional depth of its quieter moments, Williams’ compositions helped define the tone of the saga, and hearing them performed live adds a powerful, immersive dimension.

The London Symphony Orchestra has a particularly deep connection to the franchise, having recorded the original soundtracks for all three films. That legacy makes this event feel less like a reinterpretation and more like a homecoming, with the same musical DNA returning to the stage in real time.

The weekender format builds on the success of previous trilogy presentations at the venue, including The Lord of the Rings concert series, which established a blueprint for showcasing entire film sagas across a single immersive weekend. With six total screenings planned, attendees will have multiple opportunities to experience each chapter live.

This event is presented under license from Disney Concerts, the arm of Disney that produces official film-with-orchestra experiences around the world. These productions have grown increasingly popular, blending the nostalgia of beloved films with the energy of live performance.

The announcement also highlights the continued success of the Royal Albert Hall’s long-running Films in Concert program, now in its 17th year. The series has hosted everything from classic Hollywood titles to modern blockbusters, with performances by leading ensembles including the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chineke! Orchestra. Upcoming 2026 programming includes anniversary screenings of La La Land, Casino Royale, and Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

For Star Wars fans, however, the 2027 weekender promises something especially rare: the chance to revisit the original trilogy not just as films, but as a fully immersive musical event—one that echoes the grandeur audiences felt when they first stepped into that galaxy decades ago.

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