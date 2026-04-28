Samsung Celebrates May the 4th with New Star Wars Artwork on Samsung TVs
The new artwork will, of course, be available starting on May 4th.
Samsung is taking your TV screens to a galaxy far, far away for May the 4th, as they celebrate Star Wars Day with special artwork on the Samsung Art Store.
What's Happening:
- In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th, Samsung is bringing eight new Star Wars artworks to the Samsung Art Store in collaboration with Disney, bringing the total collection to 28 pieces.
- Whether you're a Sith Lord or a hopeless romantic, the expanded collection has something for you, spanning the saga from Darth Maul's double-bladed lightsaber to Anakin and Padmé's wedding.
- Samsung Art Store brings these moments to your wall as film art, keeping you immersed between Maul – Shadow Lord binge sessions and listening to the Imperial March on repeat.
- The new Star Wars collection will, appropriately, go live on May the 4th, joining a platform that features more than 50 pieces from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic.
- Beyond the Disney collection, the Samsung Art Store also offers thousands of artworks from globally renowned museums, galleries and artists, giving viewers an ever-expanding world of art and culture to explore.
- Take a look at all of the pieces in the collection below.
Star Wars: Episode I – Darth Maul
Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: Episode IV – Leia
Star Wars: Episode IV – R2-D2 and C-3PO
Star Wars: Episode V – Darth Vader
Star Wars: Episode VII – Rey
Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker
What They're Saying:
- Ari Greenberg, Head of Marketing for Art Store & Media at Samsung Electronics: “Through this collaboration with Disney and Star Wars, we’re bringing the brand’s undeniable impact on popular culture of that universe to the Samsung Art Store and giving fans more ways to surround themselves with the characters and worlds that have inspired generations.”
Celebrating Star Wars Day at Disney Parks
- The Disneyland Resort in California will be celebrating Star Wars Day early with the return of Star Wars Nite – which transforms Disneyland Park into a galactic paradise, complete with unique entertainment, food and photo opportunities.
- Not to feel left out, Walt Disney World will debut a slew of novelty items and new food offerings, including the long awaited East Coast debut of Pink Milk.
- Special merchandise items, much of which is also debuting on DisneyStore.com, will be available on both coasts – with Walt Disney World making use of a virtual queue.
- Even Disneyland Paris is getting in on the act, with special character appearances, food, merchandise and more!
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