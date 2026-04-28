Samsung Celebrates May the 4th with New Star Wars Artwork on Samsung TVs

The new artwork will, of course, be available starting on May 4th.

Samsung is taking your TV screens to a galaxy far, far away for May the 4th, as they celebrate Star Wars Day with special artwork on the Samsung Art Store.

What's Happening:

  • In celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th, Samsung is bringing eight new Star Wars artworks to the Samsung Art Store in collaboration with Disney, bringing the total collection to 28 pieces.
  • Whether you're a Sith Lord or a hopeless romantic, the expanded collection has something for you, spanning the saga from Darth Maul's double-bladed lightsaber to Anakin and Padmé's wedding.
  • Samsung Art Store brings these moments to your wall as film art, keeping you immersed between Maul – Shadow Lord binge sessions and listening to the Imperial March on repeat.
  • The new Star Wars collection will, appropriately, go live on May the 4th, joining a platform that features more than 50 pieces from Disney, Pixar, Marvel and National Geographic.
  • Beyond the Disney collection, the Samsung Art Store also offers thousands of artworks from globally renowned museums, galleries and artists, giving viewers an ever-expanding world of art and culture to explore.
  • Take a look at all of the pieces in the collection below.

Star Wars: Episode I – Darth Maul

Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: Episode IV – Leia

Star Wars: Episode IV – R2-D2 and C-3PO

Star Wars: Episode V – Darth Vader

Star Wars: Episode VII – Rey

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker

What They're Saying:

  • Ari Greenberg, Head of Marketing for Art Store & Media at Samsung Electronics: “Through this collaboration with Disney and Star Wars, we’re bringing the brand’s undeniable impact on popular culture of that universe to the Samsung Art Store and giving fans more ways to surround themselves with the characters and worlds that have inspired generations.”

Celebrating Star Wars Day at Disney Parks

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