Grogu Steps into the Natural Wonders of Planet Earth as National Geographic Continues to Celebrate Earth Month

Now I want a video series that is just Grogu wondering around the planet. It would be adorable!

Even though Earth Month is drawing to a close, National Geographic is continuing to "Step into Wonder" – this time with the adorable Grogu.

What's Happening:

National Geographic has shared an adorable new video featuring Grogu of The Mandalorian and Grogu fame visiting some beautiful natural sights.

He even appears to make use of the Force, causing water to rise from a geyser.

This video is part of Nat Geo's "Step into Wonder" campaign for Earth Month 2026, following a similar one featuring Kermit the Frog.

Others featured in this video series included Piper Curda, Antoni Porowski, National Geographic Explorer Joel Sartore, and Will Smith.

The campaign builds on Disney’s decades-long commitment to protecting and sharing the wonders of nature through entertainment, education, and impact-driven action.

Find out how else Nat Geo has "Stepped into Wonder" this month.

About The Mandalorian and Grogu:

The Mandalorian and Grogu picks up on events as the evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin and his young apprentice Grogu (as himself).

Sigourney Weaver star as an ex-Rebel pilot, while The Bear's Jeremy Allen White appears as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, who is also producing alongside Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni, and Ian Bryce.

The film’s music is composed by Ludwig Göransson, who provided the iconic theme for The Mandalorian TV series.

The Mandalorian and Grogu arrives in theaters on Friday, May 22.

More Mandalorian and Grogu Fun: