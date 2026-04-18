Photos/Video: Piper Curda Rings in Earth Day at Nat Geo's The Wonder List Event

Laughing Place attended An Evening of Wonder at the La Brea Tar Pits to celebrate Earth Month and get an exclusive first look at National Geographic’s The Wonder List experience.

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time to celebrate Earth Day!

In preparation for the April 22nd holiday, Laughing Place was invited out to An Evening of Wonder: A Night at the La Brea Tar Pits as a special Earth Month celebration and preview of The Wonder List experience.

The evening was hosted by Piper Curda, who voiced Mabel in Pixar’s Hoppers.

In addition to Curda, National Geographic explorer and producer of Secrets of the Bees Dr. Samuel Ramsey shared insights about his work and participated in a Q&A session during the event.

The event was presented by Nat Geo to showcase The Wonder List, which invites families visiting the La Brea Tar Pits to explore and immerse themselves in the beauty of nature.

Laughing Place explored the interactive Yellow Border installations, which invited guests to take a moment and embrace the details of their surroundings

The honey tasting station, inspired by Secrets of the Bees, allowed guests to sample local honeys and learn about the importance of pollinators.

The kids’ area featured nature-themed activities and an art station where children could create and take home their own projects.

The Wonder List experience is free and open to the public through April 23.

For those looking for a way to enjoy Earth Day, Pixar’s Hoppers is a great way to embrace the importance of nature and preserving the world around us.

Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

The movie, which has been both critically and publicly acclaimed, is in theaters now!

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