National Geographic Launches Earth Month Sweepstakes With Trip of a Lifetime

The “Step Into Wonder” campaign offers fans a chance to win an unforgettable expedition to Alaska or the Galápagos.

What if your next scroll could turn into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure? This Earth Month, National Geographic is inviting fans to do exactly that by stepping beyond the screen and into some of the most breathtaking places on Earth.

What’s Happening:

As part of its 2026 “Step Into Wonder” campaign, National Geographic has launched its third annual Earth Month sweepstakes, giving one lucky winner and up to three guests the chance to embark on an unforgettable expedition.

The grand prize offers a choice between two extraordinary journeys: an eight-day exploration of Alaska’s glaciers or a ten-day voyage through the iconic wildlife haven of the Galápagos Islands.

Both experiences are operated by National Geographic-Lindblad Expeditions, known for immersive, expert-led travel that brings guests closer to the natural world.

The Alaska itinerary promises sweeping landscapes, towering glaciers, and vast wilderness teeming with wildlife, while the Galápagos option offers a rare opportunity to encounter species found nowhere else on Earth.

Each trip includes round-trip airfare, guided excursions, meals, and hands-on exploration alongside scientists and naturalists.

Fans can enter daily through April 30 for a chance to win, making each day of Earth Month an opportunity to turn curiosity into real-world adventure. The sweepstakes reflects National Geographic’s long-standing mission: to inspire people to care about the planet by helping them experience its wonders firsthand.

The giveaway is just one part of a larger Earth Month celebration from The Walt Disney Company and National Geographic. The “Step Into Wonder” campaign also extends to streaming, where viewers can explore the beauty of the natural world from home.

On Disney+, the Earth Month Collection features acclaimed titles like Ocean with David Attenborough, Cheetahs Up Close with Bertie Gregory, and A Real Bug’s Life 2.

New premieres are also joining the lineup, including Secrets of the Bees, now streaming, and Orangutan, arriving April 22. Together, the collection highlights the beauty, complexity, and fragility of ecosystems around the globe, encouraging audiences to connect with nature in meaningful ways.

Whether it’s through a once-in-a-lifetime expedition or a documentary that sparks curiosity, “Step Into Wonder” captures the spirit of Earth Month: exploration, appreciation, and a renewed commitment to the world we share. And for one lucky winner, that wonder won’t just be something to watch, it’ll be something to experience.

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