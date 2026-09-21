Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Brought Together a Huge Array of Famous Actors, Filmmakers and More

Star Wars alumni, Disney CEOs past and present, and tons of acclaimed directors and other notable names were present.

A rather staggering group of notable actors, filmmakers, and other entertainment powerhouses gathered this weekend for the opening night event for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

The event was hosted by the museum's co-founders, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.

There was plenty of musical performances, including a cocktail reception accompanied by a 27-piece orchestra and Voices of Fire, co-founded by Bishop Ezekiel Williams and Pharrell Williams, joined by Jon Batiste on piano and an additional 75 singers, performing a set featuring Star Wars ’ “Yoda’s Theme,” “Happy,” and “JOY (Unspeakable)." Black Eyed Peas also performed at the event.

As for the Hollywood talent there, it was a massive list, including the formidable group photo seen at the top of this page, including some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers ever, while the event photos in general show how easy it was to bump into someone like Christopher Nolan or Nicolas Cage.

Plenty of Star Was alumni were present, including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Samuel L. Jackson.

And besides the obvious Star Wars connections, Disney was well represented thanks to the presence of former CEO Bob Iger, current CEO Josh D'Amaro, Pixar CCO Pete Docter and more.

Check out many more photos below to see some very familiar faces and names.

There was also a program hosted by Queen Latifah featuring remarks from George Lucas, Mellody Hobson, Ma Yansong and Lucas Museum CEO Tracey Bates.

What They're Saying:

George Lucas : "Art is in the eye of the beholder. If it is emotional to you, then it’s art... I believe it, wholeheartedly, that you get to decide what art is.”

: "Art is in the eye of the beholder. If it is emotional to you, then it’s art... I believe it, wholeheartedly, that you get to decide what art is.” Mellody Hobson : "I have seen George’s relentless energy, his refusal to compromise, his creative pain. I mean, this museum is a director’s cut. I call it a museum by the people for the people, he calls it a museum of the people’s art, the key word is 'people.'"

: "I have seen George’s relentless energy, his refusal to compromise, his creative pain. I mean, this museum is a director’s cut. I call it a museum by the people for the people, he calls it a museum of the people’s art, the key word is 'people.'" Tracey Bates : "Thank you George for 50 years of collecting. Thank you for believing that illustration, comics, and narrative arts belong on the walls of something so incredible. Thank you Mellody for making this dream a reality and for everything you have done for all of us. And honestly, trusting me and the entire museum team with bringing your belief to life. It is the privilege of my lifetime and everyone who works for you."

: "Thank you George for 50 years of collecting. Thank you for believing that illustration, comics, and narrative arts belong on the walls of something so incredible. Thank you Mellody for making this dream a reality and for everything you have done for all of us. And honestly, trusting me and the entire museum team with bringing your belief to life. It is the privilege of my lifetime and everyone who works for you." Queen Latifah: "They decided to build a museum for these artists that was so monumental that they would be impossible to ignore. Yes, because these artists need the recognition they deserve, but also because George and Mellody believe that this art is about something bigger. They believe that narrative art is how we pass down values from generation to generation."

The night also included an elaborate drone show, featuring artists and art on display in the museum, which included pop culture inclusions like Star Wars' R2-D2 and Marvel's Captain America.

Now open in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park, the the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is housed in a 300,000-square-foot building designed by Ma Yansong of MAD with Stantec to embody the emotional power of narrative art, creating a sense of wonder, possibility, and connection to something larger than ourselves. The building is integrated into a new 13-acre campus including a park designed by Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA: a green, multilayered gathering place for local communities and an extraordinary programming resource that brings learning and engagement outdoors.