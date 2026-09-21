Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Brought Together a Huge Array of Famous Actors, Filmmakers and More

Star Wars alumni, Disney CEOs past and present, and tons of acclaimed directors and other notable names were present.
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A rather staggering group of notable actors, filmmakers, and other entertainment powerhouses gathered this weekend for the opening night event for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art.

(L-R) Robert De Niro, Matthew Robbins, Caleb Deschanel, Tyler Perry, Steven Spielberg, Frank Miller, Bryce Dallas Howard, Nathan Fielder, Ron Howard, D. B. Weiss, Spike Lee, Jon Favreau, George Lucas, Founder, LMNA,, Christopher Nolan, David Benioff, Peter Jackson, Lee Daniels, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright, John Landis, Frank Marshall, Jon M. Chu, JR and Denis Villeneuve attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

The event was hosted by the museum's co-founders, George Lucas and Mellody Hobson.

(L-R) George Lucas, Founder, LMNA and Mellody Hobson, Founder, LMNA, attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

There was plenty of musical performances, including a cocktail reception accompanied by a 27-piece orchestra and Voices of Fire, co-founded by Bishop Ezekiel Williams and Pharrell Williams, joined by Jon Batiste on piano and an additional 75 singers, performing a set featuring Star Wars ’ “Yoda’s Theme,” “Happy,” and “JOY (Unspeakable)." Black Eyed Peas also performed at the event.

(L-R) Taboo, Mellody Hobson, Founder, LMNA, George Lucas, Founder, LMNA will.i.am, APL.DE.AP, and J. Rey Soul attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

  • As for the Hollywood talent there, it was a massive list, including the formidable group photo seen at the top of this page, including some of Hollywood's biggest filmmakers ever, while the event photos in general show how easy it was to bump into someone like Christopher Nolan or Nicolas Cage.

Christopher Nolan, George Lucas, Founder, LMNA, and Ron Howard attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Plenty of Star Was alumni were present, including Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Samuel L. Jackson.

Mark Hamill attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

  • And besides the obvious Star Wars connections, Disney was well represented thanks to the presence of former CEO Bob Iger, current CEO Josh D'Amaro, Pixar CCO Pete Docter and more.

L-R) Bob Iger and Owen Wilson attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

  • Check out many more photos below to see some very familiar faces and names.

(L-R) Jon Batiste, SZA, Michael B. Jordan, and Keke Palmer attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

L-R) Woody Harrelson and Laura Louie attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Judy Greer and Emily Deschanel attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Sofía Vergara attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) George Lucas, Founder, LMNA, and Mark Hamill attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Jack Black attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Al Pacino and Nathan Fielder attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Flea attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Riko Shibata and Nicolas Cage attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Tiffany Chen, Robert De Niro, Deborah Roberts, and Al Roker attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Pete Docter (R) attends the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Nate Parker, George Lucas, Founder, LMNA and David Oyelowo attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig, and Kate Capshaw attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Seth Green, Pete Wentz, Bronx Mowgli and Clare Grant attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Magic Johnson, Cynthia Erivo, Cookie Johnson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, and Andy Garcia attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) George Lucas, Founder, LMNA, Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart, and Mellody Hobson, Founder, LMNA, attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Ma Yansong, Lead Architect, LMNA and Vin Diesel attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Mark Hamill and Josh D'Amaro attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Lilly Singh and Emma Watson attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Topher Grace and Orlando Bloom attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

Meg Ryan and Jack Quaid attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

(L-R) Willow Bay, Bob Iger, and Laura Dern attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

L-R) Samuel L. Jackson, George Lucas, Founder, LMNA, and Oprah Winfrey attend the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

  • There was also a program hosted by Queen Latifah featuring remarks from George Lucas, Mellody Hobson, Ma Yansong and Lucas Museum CEO Tracey Bates.

What They're Saying:

  • George Lucas: "Art is in the eye of the beholder. If it is emotional to you, then it’s art... I believe it, wholeheartedly, that you get to decide what art is.”
  • Mellody Hobson: "I have seen George’s relentless energy, his refusal to compromise, his creative pain. I mean, this museum is a director’s cut. I call it a museum by the people for the people, he calls it a museum of the people’s art, the key word is 'people.'"
  • Tracey Bates: "Thank you George for 50 years of collecting. Thank you for believing that illustration, comics, and narrative arts belong on the walls of something so incredible. Thank you Mellody for making this dream a reality and for everything you have done for all of us. And honestly, trusting me and the entire museum team with bringing your belief to life. It is the privilege of my lifetime and everyone who works for you."
  • Queen Latifah: "They decided to build a museum for these artists that was so monumental that they would be impossible to ignore. Yes, because these artists need the recognition they deserve, but also because George and Mellody believe that this art is about something bigger. They believe that narrative art is how we pass down values from generation to generation."
  • The night also included an elaborate drone show, featuring artists and art on display in the museum, which included pop culture inclusions like Star Wars' R2-D2 and Marvel's Captain America.

View of drone show during the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art Opening Night at Lucas Museum of Narrative Art on September 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Lucas Museum of Narrative Art)

  • Now open in Los Angeles’s Exposition Park, the the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art is housed in a 300,000-square-foot building designed by Ma Yansong of MAD with Stantec to embody the emotional power of narrative art, creating a sense of wonder, possibility, and connection to something larger than ourselves. The building is integrated into a new 13-acre campus including a park designed by Mia Lehrer of Studio-MLA: a green, multilayered gathering place for local communities and an extraordinary programming resource that brings learning and engagement outdoors.

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Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman