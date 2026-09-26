Old Navy Unveils New Line of Disney Holiday Pajamas
The collection spans from Mickey Mouse to Muppets to Star Wars.
Old Navy is inviting fans to get a headstart on their Holiday season with new Disney-inspired pajamas.
What’s Happening:
- Old Navy and Disney have collaborated on countless clothing collections, bringing the magic to everyday fashion for fans around the globe.
- While still a few months away, it’s never a bad time to start planning for the most wonderful time of the year.
- Revealed at their holiday showcase last week, Old Navy is bringing tons of Disney characters to a collection of pajamas in their Jingle Jammies Collection.
- This includes designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, Muppets, Star Wars, and Stitch, wrapping them together with the fun of the holidays.
- Plus, the collection includes items for everyone in the family, including babies through adults and even furry friends.
- Take a look at some highlights from the collection below.
Old Navy x Disney Unisex Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Price: $34.99
Old Navy x Disney 2-Way-Zip Sleep & Play One-Piece for Baby Price: $19.99
Old Navy x Disney Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids Price: $36.99
Old Navy x Disney Cozy Sweater for Pets Price: $24.99
Old Navy x Disney Flannel Pajama Pant Set for Women Price: $54.99
Old Navy x Disney Oversized Graphic Sweatshirt for Women Price: $49.99
Old Navy x Star Wars Graphic T-Shirt for Men Price: $19.99
Old Navy x Star Wars Oversized Crew Sweatshirt for Men Price: $49.99
Old Navy x Star Wars Gender-Neutral Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Kids Price: $36.99
Old Navy x Disney Muppets Gender-Neutral Pajama Set for Kids Price: $44.99
Old Navy x Disney Muppets Flannel Pajama Shorts Set for Women Price: $44.99
Old Navy x Disney Muppets Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Price: $24.99
Old Navy x Disney Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby Price: $24.99
Old Navy x Disney Stitch & Angel Gender-Neutral Pajama Set for Kids Price: $44.99
Old Navy x Disney Cozy Ankle Socks for Women Price: $7.99
- There are plenty of items across different characters, seasons, and more, so check out the entire Old Navy x Disney Collection on their official website.
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