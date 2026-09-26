Old Navy Unveils New Line of Disney Holiday Pajamas

The collection spans from Mickey Mouse to Muppets to Star Wars.

Old Navy is inviting fans to get a headstart on their Holiday season with new Disney-inspired pajamas.

What’s Happening:

Old Navy and Disney have collaborated on countless clothing collections, bringing the magic to everyday fashion for fans around the globe.

While still a few months away, it’s never a bad time to start planning for the most wonderful time of the year.

Revealed at their holiday showcase last week, Old Navy is bringing tons of Disney characters to a collection of pajamas in their Jingle Jammies Collection.

This includes designs inspired by Mickey & Friends, Muppets, Star Wars, and Stitch, wrapping them together with the fun of the holidays.

Plus, the collection includes items for everyone in the family, including babies through adults and even furry friends.

Take a look at some highlights from the collection below.

There are plenty of items across different characters, seasons, and more, so check out the entire Old Navy x Disney Collection on their official website.

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