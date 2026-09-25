Photos: Halloween Make-Your-Own Headband Materializes at Disneyland Resort

Mickey, Minnie, and a bat can help you celebrate the spookiest season.

It's not quite October yet, but Halloween Time has been in full swing at Disneyland Resort for over a month, and yesterday we spotted a new Halloween Make-Your-Own Headband station at Downtown Disney's World of Disney store. Check out more photos below.

What's happening:

Guests can now create their own Halloween headband thanks to the new Halloween-themed Create-Your-Own Headband stand at World of Disney in Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney District.

Plush character options for the Halloween Create-Your-Own Headband include Mickey Mouse (pictured above), Minnie Mouse, and a bat wearing its own Halloween-themed mouse ears.

Step 1 in creating you headband is simply picking out your base headband, and then step 2 is choosing your characters. Step 3 is attaching those characters to the headband, and then you're ready to check out!

The base headband costs $11.99 and the mini plush accessories are $13.99 each.

World of Disney is open daily in the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort.

More Disneyland Resort News:

The newest episode of Imagineer That tracks down the oldest item in the Imagineering Library.

The former P.T. Flea Gazebo has been removed from Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure.

The Grand Canyon Diorama has been brought back to life with new lighting along the Disneyland Railroad.