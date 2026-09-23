Photos: Former P.T. Flea Gazebo Removed from Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure
Could a third location for this gazebo be in the works?
A Gazebo that has been a part of Disney California Adventure since its opening, albeit in different locations, has seemingly been removed for good.
What's Happening:
- The Paradise Gardens Gazebo, which in recent years has played host to a number of character meet and greets, typically during various festivals, has been removed.
- Located right beside Goofy's Sky School in the lush dining area for Paradise Garden Grill and Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, this gazebo would also serve as additional seating when not in use for meet & greets.
- But its history stretches back to the opening of Disney's California Adventure in 2001, where it was previously located in what was then Bountiful Valley Farm.
- The structure originally served as a shop called Santa Rosa Seed & Supply, before becoming P.T. Flea Market when A Bug's Land opened in 2002.
- As construction got underway on Cars Land, the store closed permanently in 2010 and the structure was repainted and moved across the park to its current location.
- Now, the structure has been removed from Paradise Gardens Park, opening up new views of Goofy's Sky School.
- We also took a ride on Goofy's Sky School to see what the area looks like now from above.
- Whether this structure will return in a different spot or is now gone forever remains to be seen.
- Rumors for this work point to an expanded restroom facility to handle the inevitable crowds for the now under-construction Coco attraction.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- The Grand Canyon diorama has returned to the Disneyland Railroad looking better than ever, thanks to some fabulous new lighting.
- Radiator Springs Curios is currently surrounded by themed construction walls and is expected to reopen at the end of the month.
- Even more construction walls have gone up in the Esplanade as work begins in earnest on the reimagined Eastern Gateway.
- The Disneyland Resort is celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month with some displays across the resort, including a new shop window on Main Street, U.S.A.
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