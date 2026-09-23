Photos: Former P.T. Flea Gazebo Removed from Paradise Gardens Park at Disney California Adventure

Could a third location for this gazebo be in the works?

A Gazebo that has been a part of Disney California Adventure since its opening, albeit in different locations, has seemingly been removed for good.

What's Happening:

  • The Paradise Gardens Gazebo, which in recent years has played host to a number of character meet and greets, typically during various festivals, has been removed.
  • Located right beside Goofy's Sky School in the lush dining area for Paradise Garden Grill and Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, this gazebo would also serve as additional seating when not in use for meet & greets.

  • But its history stretches back to the opening of Disney's California Adventure in 2001, where it was previously located in what was then Bountiful Valley Farm.
  • The structure originally served as a shop called Santa Rosa Seed & Supply, before becoming P.T. Flea Market when A Bug's Land opened in 2002.
  • As construction got underway on Cars Land, the store closed permanently in 2010 and the structure was repainted and moved across the park to its current location.
  • Now, the structure has been removed from Paradise Gardens Park, opening up new views of Goofy's Sky School.

  • We also took a ride on Goofy's Sky School to see what the area looks like now from above.

  • Whether this structure will return in a different spot or is now gone forever remains to be seen.
  • Rumors for this work point to an expanded restroom facility to handle the inevitable crowds for the now under-construction Coco attraction.

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Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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