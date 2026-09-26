Skywalking Through Neverland Episode 576 - Star Wars Stories from Rebel Scum Con | Part 3

This episode features three more incredible interviews recorded at Rebel Scum Con III - Star Wars artist Danny Haas, stunt performer Matt Leonard (Zeb Orellios, The Mandalorian and Grogu) and actor Charlie Bushnell (Riley Lawson, Maul: Shadow Lord / Luke, Percy Jackson and the Olympians)!

🎨 Licensed Disney and Lucasfilm artist Danny Haas shares some great insight into how an artist becomes officially licensed by Disney and Lucasfilm. He also takes us inside his creative process. We adore Danny’s Star Wars art, so he explains how Ahsoka became one of his signature subjects and why Luke Skywalker remains his favorite character. Growing up near Walt Disney World also played a major role in Danny’s artistic journey.

💥 Matt Leonard takes us behind the scenes of physically portraying Zeb Orrelios in The Mandalorian Season 3—even though he didn’t initially know he was playing Zeb! He recalls working with Jon Favreau, performing a huge stunt with Lateef Crowder for The Mandalorian & Grogu and stepping inside an AT-AT set. Matt also shares what it was like watching Antony Starr transform into Homelander on The Boys.

🎙️ Charlie Bushnell discusses voicing Riley Lawson in Maul: Shadow Lord, his lifelong love of The Clone Wars and the Ahsoka inspiration behind his performance. He also teases an expanded storyline for Luke Castellan and Annabeth in Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians (coming to Disney+ on November 20th).

Which interview surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments!

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