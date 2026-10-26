Get A Special Look at Nat Geo's "Everest: The Other Side" Now on Disney+

The summit of Mount Everest is one of the most incredible places on the planet, where only a small percentage of the population has been. However, audiences will get a unique look at the mountain with the upcoming National Geographic film, Everest: The Other Side.

What's Happening:

A special look at Everest: The Other Side is now available on Disney+ and Hulu.

The five-minute preview gives viewers a look at the story being told as well as the filmmaking challenges involved.

Everest: The Other Side follows ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson , who both had a goal of scaling Mount Everest in order to ski down the mountain.

Not only do the pair attempt to climb and ski Everest, but they attempt to do so from the mountain's north face, which is seen as a far more difficult climb and has not been climbed as often.

Everest: The Other Side opens in theaters October 30, including on many IMAX screens.

It's rare for a National Geographic documentary to get a full theatrical release, but one has to imagine that seeing Mount Everest on an IMAX screen will be quite the experience, and the closest most of us will come to the mountain itself.

The pursuit of the impossible.



Get a Special Look at Everest: The Other Side on Disney+ and Hulu now and see the film only in theaters and IMAX worldwide on October 30. pic.twitter.com/r1eIDMq6E0 — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) October 26, 2026

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