Get A Special Look at Nat Geo's "Everest: The Other Side" Now on Disney+
The movie arrives in theaters, including IMAX this week.
The summit of Mount Everest is one of the most incredible places on the planet, where only a small percentage of the population has been. However, audiences will get a unique look at the mountain with the upcoming National Geographic film, Everest: The Other Side.
What's Happening:
- A special look at Everest: The Other Side is now available on Disney+ and Hulu.
- The five-minute preview gives viewers a look at the story being told as well as the filmmaking challenges involved.
- Everest: The Other Side follows ski mountaineers Jim Morrison and Hilaree Nelson, who both had a goal of scaling Mount Everest in order to ski down the mountain.
- Not only do the pair attempt to climb and ski Everest, but they attempt to do so from the mountain's north face, which is seen as a far more difficult climb and has not been climbed as often.
- Everest: The Other Side opens in theaters October 30, including on many IMAX screens.
- It's rare for a National Geographic documentary to get a full theatrical release, but one has to imagine that seeing Mount Everest on an IMAX screen will be quite the experience, and the closest most of us will come to the mountain itself.
More National Geographic News:
- Read our review of Everest: The Other Side.
- Disney Legend Joe Rohde will be part of National Geographic's next Ask an Expert Anything.
- Moana's Auliʻi Cravalho narrates the upcoming NatGeo documentary Saving Our Seas.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now