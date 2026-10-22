Here's Your Chance to Ask Disney Legend Joe Rohde Anything

Joe Rohde is a theme park designer, a published author, and a Disney Legend. He's a man who has been to many different countries in the world and seen and done things most of us could only dream of. If I had a chance to interview him, I could probably keep him busy for hours with questions. But now everybody has a chance to ask him literally anything.

What's Happening:

Joe Rohde has been announced as the next person to be involved in the Ask an Expert Anything series on the National Geographic website.

Ask an Expert Anything features experts in a variety of fields and lets anyone submit a question. Selected questions and answers are then posted on the website.

As the primary Imagineer on Disney's Animal Kingdom, including its Avatar expansion and the construction of Expedition Everest, there is no person who knows more about Disney's Animal Kingdom than Joe Rohde.

One imagines there will be plenty of questions about designing the existing attractions. Some will also wonder about his thoughts on the work currently underway in the park.

Anybody who has read Rohde's recent memoir, Floating Mountains, published by National Geographic, may want to dive deeper and get more information on some of the stories he relates there.

Questions should be emailed to [email protected] with the subject line “Questions for Joe Rohde."

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