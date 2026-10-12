Hi Little Raisin: Disney’s Animal Kingdom Welcomes New Ankole Cattle Calf

The newest addition to the park’s Ankole cattle herd is spending time with mom behind the scenes before joining the savanna.

A new little face is preparing to join the savanna at Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Disney Parks has introduced the newest Ankole cattle calf, affectionately nicknamed Raisin, who is currently spending some special bonding time with mom behind the scenes before meeting the rest of the herd.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks shared the news on social media, greeting the newborn with the message, “Hi little Raisin!” alongside an adorable introduction to the young animal.

Hi little Raisin! 👋🥹 Our newest Ankole cattle calf is spending some time with mom behind the scenes before joining the herd on the savanna at Disney's #AnimalKingdom pic.twitter.com/AZecgPiJ5R — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 12, 2026

For now, Raisin is staying backstage with mom as the calf continues its early development before making its eventual debut on the savanna.

Ankole cattle are known for their distinctive, sweeping horns, which can grow to impressive sizes. Native to parts of East Africa, the breed is recognizable for its reddish-brown coats and striking appearance.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the cattle are among the animals guests may encounter as they explore the park’s expansive savanna habitats.

The park is home to a variety of African wildlife, with its Kilimanjaro Safaris attraction offering guests the opportunity to see animals roaming across a recreated African landscape. The experience is part of Disney’s broader focus on wildlife conservation and education, bringing guests closer to the natural world through animal encounters and storytelling.

While Raisin is not quite ready to join the herd in view of guests, the calf’s arrival adds another exciting moment for the animal care team and Disney Parks fans. For now, Raisin and mom will have time together behind the scenes before the newest member of the Ankole cattle herd makes its savanna debut.

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