runDisney Reveals 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend Medals

The new medal lineup features Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy, Dopey, Chip and Dale, and more, including special hinged designs for select races.

The finish line is getting a little more magical! runDisney has unveiled the medals for the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, giving runners a first look at the Disney characters they’ll be taking home after completing their races and challenges.

What’s Happening:

Shared on runDisney’s Instagram, next year’s collection of medals features beloved Disney characters across the weekend’s races and challenges. From Pluto and Donald Duck celebrating the 5K to a special 30th-anniversary medal for the Half Marathon, each design offers runners a memorable keepsake of their accomplishment.

The 5K medal features Pluto and Donald Duck, while Chip and Dale take center stage on the 10K medal. The Half Marathon medal celebrates 30 years with Donald Duck on the outside and Daisy Duck revealed inside its hinged design.

The full Marathon medal brings together Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck. Runners taking on the Goofy’s Race & A Half Challenge, which covers 39.3 miles across the Half Marathon and Marathon, will earn a Goofy medal with a slider design to reveal Donald Duck.

For those tackling the demanding Dopey Challenge, which combines all four races for a total of 48.6 miles, the medal features Dopey. The hinged design also reveals another image of Dopey on the inside.

The complete 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend medal lineup includes:

5K: Pluto and Donald Duck

10K: Chip and Dale

Half Marathon: Donald and Daisy Duck

Marathon: Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck

Goofy’s Race & A Half Challenge (39.3 miles): Goofy and Donald

Dopey Challenge (48.6 miles): Dopey

With character-inspired artwork and interactive designs, the medals offer runners a fun reward for their miles on the course. Whether participants are taking on a single race or pushing themselves through the full Dopey Challenge, these medals will help commemorate their achievements during the 2027 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend.

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