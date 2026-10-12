Celebrate 55 Years of Walt Disney World with the Most Magical Merchandise

The collection features retro-style logos and icons, but feels as modern and magical as ever!

October 1st marked the 55th anniversary of Walt Disney World and Magic Kingdom Park. While fans visiting the resort on the big day had a chance to shop the selection of commemorative merchandise, those of us at home have had to wait for the arrival at Disney Store. Well, today’s the day as select items from the collection are now available online!

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What’s Happening:

Walt Disney World recently celebrated its 55th anniversary, and as always, new merchandise was released to mark the special occasion.

Earlier this year, Disney shared a sneak peek at the items releasing in honor of this major milestone, including: T-Shirts Tumblers Mugs Bags Pins And More!

Now, many of these selections just landed at Disney Store, meaning fans at home can join in the fun without having to book a trip to WDW!

One of the highlights of this collection is the anniversary logo with a retro double-lined “55” and the rounded parts of the fives making the ears of a classic Mickey Mouse head.

Mickey is also a key figure in the collection and is presented in dapper fashion, wearing a boater hat, blue suit coat, and red and white striped pants.

The Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Collection is available now at Disney Store. Prices range from $16.99 to $129.00.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary 33 oz. Travel Cup with Straw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Pullover Hoodie for Adults | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary MagicBand+ | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Logo Pennant | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Checklist T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Throw | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Mug | Disney Store

Walt Disney World Dedication Plaque Replica – 55th Anniversary | Disney Store

Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Keychain Bag Charm | Disney Store

More Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Fun

Check out the celebration show in front of Cinderella Castle on the big day!

If you loved that, take a look at what the park was like on it’s birthday with our Disney Park Walk and Talk with Jeremiah and Tony.

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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