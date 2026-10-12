Disney Store's WDW 55th Anniversary Cinderella Doll is a Dream Come True
In celebration of Walt Disney World’s 55th Anniversary, Disney Store is introducing a limited edition Cinderella Doll to commemorate the occasion. Revealed back in September, this stunning collectible is now available online, but she won’t be around for long.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney’s animated classic, Cinderella, is one of many versions of the fairy tale, and arguably the most recognized and most beloved. It’s because of this that, to this day, fans can set foot into the story when they visit Walt Disney World.
- Since its opening day on October 1, 1971, Magic Kingdom’s majestic icon is Cinderella Castle, and right behind it sits Prince Charming’s Regal Carousel. So it makes perfect sense that if you’re going to create a limited edition doll to celebrate the park, it would be inspired by Cinderella!
- This gorgeous doll features the princess in a special gown with markings and stylings themed to the Carousel.
- Cinderella wears a sleeveless gown with a white base accented by a lovely blue-to-pink ombre that’s dazzling to look at. The full skirt has diamond-shaped details that replicate the markings on the attraction's roof.
- Along the bottom of each skirt panel is an embroidered Old English “C,” with a Carousel Horse in the middle of the letter.
- Cinderella’s hair is styled in its classic updo, and she wears a matching headband, earrings, and a necklace.
- Edition size is 5,000 worldwide.
- The Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Limited Edition Cinderella doll is available now at Disney Store for $149.99.
Cinderella Limited Edition Doll – Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary – 16'' | Disney Store
- Limited Edition of 5,000
- Includes Certificate of Verification
- Dazzling ballgown inspired by the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel attraction
- Sheer organza cold shoulder collar and sleeve
- Embroidered golden and metallic lavender ''C'' monograms with carrousel horses at skirt hem
- Shoes
- Golden necklace with gemstone pendant
- Golden drop earrings
- Satin headband
- Fully poseable
- Display stand included
- Presented in ''Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary'' window display packaging with golden foil decoration and ribbon ties
- * Please note: Due to the unique nature of this item, there are no refunds, exchanges or returns.
- Ages 6+
- Cinderella: approx. 16'' H
More Walt Disney World 55th Anniversary Fun
Check out the celebration show in front of Cinderella Castle on the big day!
Shop other selections from the Anniversary Collection!
More Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Up to 30% Off Halloween | Select Styles
- Up to 25% Off Costumes and Accessories | Select Styles
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- $22 Minnie Mouse Light-Up Pastel Jack-o'-Lantern With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 Mickey Mouse Halloween Bucket With Any $25 Purchase
- $20 with any Purchase of $25+ Mickey and Minnie Halloween Plush
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Tote
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!