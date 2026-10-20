Up-Close Look at Indiana Jones Mayan Temple Facade at Tropical Americas Shared by Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro
D'Amaro recently toured Tropical Americas, in addition to Monstropolis and Disney's Lakeshore Lodge.
Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has shared an up-close look at construction on Tropical Americas and other projects coming to Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Josh D'Amaro, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company, shared on Instagram that he got to tour some of the under-construction projects coming to Walt Disney World, including Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Lakeshore Lodge.
- One of the main things we can take away from this post is an up-close look at the Mayan Temple facade being constructed for Indiana Jones and the Myth of the Jade Serpent – the replacement for DINOSAUR.
- Details of a post that looks like it will be part of Tropical Americas were also shown off.
- Over at Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, it looks like D'Amaro had the chance to sign the floor of the lobby before it gets paved over with detailed flooring.
- You can see more of D'Amaro's adventures at Walt Disney World in the Instagram post embedded below.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Shutterfly has become the Official Photo Gift Partner of Walt Disney World and Disneyland, with the ability to link your Shutterfly account to Disney PhotoPass.
- A long-missing detail is beginning to return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A new model of Disney's Lakeshore Lodge has been added to Walt Disney Presents.
- A long-promised Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly bag has finally arrived at the attraction's gift shop.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com