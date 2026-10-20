Up-Close Look at Indiana Jones Mayan Temple Facade at Tropical Americas Shared by Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro

D'Amaro recently toured Tropical Americas, in addition to Monstropolis and Disney's Lakeshore Lodge.

Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro has shared an up-close look at construction on Tropical Americas and other projects coming to Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

  • Details of a post that looks like it will be part of Tropical Americas were also shown off.

  • Over at Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, it looks like D'Amaro had the chance to sign the floor of the lobby before it gets paved over with detailed flooring.

  • You can see more of D'Amaro's adventures at Walt Disney World in the Instagram post embedded below.

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