Disney and Shutterfly Enter Partnership that Will Bring New Features to PhotoPass

This new deal should make using your Disney PhotoPass easier once your trip is over.

If you went on vacation to a Disney resort but didn't come back with hundreds of pictures, did you even go? Disney PhotoPass has been a fantastic way to easily make sure that you take, and keep track of all your pictures at Disney Parks. Now a new partnership with online photo house Shutterfly is going to add options to pictures taken in the parks, on Disney Cruise Line, and at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

What's Happening:

Disney and Shutterfly have announced a new partnership that makes Shutterfly the Official Photo Gift Partner of Walt Disney World Resort , Disneyland Resort , Disney Cruise Line, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

Disneyland Resort Disney Cruise Line, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa. Starting today, guests using Disney PhotoPass at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World will have the ability to link their Shutterfly account to Disney PhotoPass, making it easier to use their Disney photos with Shutterfly's existing photo products, including books, cards, and keepsakes.

Guests visiting Disney Cruise Line and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, will gain similar access in early 2027.

will gain similar access in early 2027. The deal has also resulted in a new collection of Disney-branded options on the Shutterfly website. You can now save your Disneyland photos and print them in a special Disneyland photo book, or use Disney characters in other photo products like mugs or cards.

Here are a few of the many examples in the new Disney online store on Shutterfly's website:

PhotoPass has always been one of the more valuable add-ons during a Disney Parks trip, and Shutterfly access has the ability to make it that much easier to get those pictures off a computer and into a physical form. This seems like a pretty nice addition that will be useful for many.

What They're Saying:

Emily Whittaker, CEO of Shutterfly: "We're honored to be part of the Disney experience, helping guests and fans hold onto the magic long after they return home. This alliance creates a seamless connection between the moment and the memory, offering new ways for guests and fans to revisit, share, and celebrate their favorite Disney experiences."

Gary Daniels, Senior Vice President, Disney Products & Experiences: "Disney PhotoPass and Disney Cruise Line Photo help guests preserve the moments that make Disney Experiences unforgettable, with unique capture experiences and giving everyone the opportunity to be part of the picture. Together with Shutterfly, we're making it easier for guests to bring those memories into their everyday lives through personalized keepsakes they can revisit and share for years to come."

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