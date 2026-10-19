Photos: Mysterious Structures Appear Near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios

Could this be a playground or something else?

Mysterious new structures have begun to rise near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

  • Steel pipe framework has sprouted from the ground in an area between the exit of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and the Backlot Express restaurant.
  • The new structures themselves provide no clues as to what may be coming here, but rumors have pointed towards an Indiana Jones-themed play area.

  • This would not be the only new play area coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, as another will be part of the Monstropolis expansion – offering an area for kids who aren't tall enough to ride the Door Coaster a place to burn off some steam.

  • If this does end up being a play area, it also wouldn't be the only Indiana Jones themed one, as one is reportedly being added to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
  • Of course, this could end up being something completely different, like a meet and greet, merchandise or food location.
  • The only way to find out is to keep following Laughing Place for the details as we get them.

More Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com