Photos: Mysterious Structures Appear Near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Could this be a playground or something else?
Mysterious new structures have begun to rise near the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Steel pipe framework has sprouted from the ground in an area between the exit of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and the Backlot Express restaurant.
- The new structures themselves provide no clues as to what may be coming here, but rumors have pointed towards an Indiana Jones-themed play area.
- This would not be the only new play area coming to Disney's Hollywood Studios, as another will be part of the Monstropolis expansion – offering an area for kids who aren't tall enough to ride the Door Coaster a place to burn off some steam.
- If this does end up being a play area, it also wouldn't be the only Indiana Jones themed one, as one is reportedly being added to Tropical Americas at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Of course, this could end up being something completely different, like a meet and greet, merchandise or food location.
- The only way to find out is to keep following Laughing Place for the details as we get them.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A long-missing detail is beginning to return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- A new model of Disney's Lakeshore Lodge has been added to Walt Disney Presents.
- A long-promised Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly bag has finally arrived at the attraction's gift shop.
- In honor of Veterans Day, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com