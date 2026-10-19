Photos: Walt Disney Presents Debuts New Disney's Lakeshore Lodge Model
Get a closer look at Walt Disney World's upcoming resort at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
The upcoming attractions preview area of Walt Disney Presents has been updated with a model of Disney's Lakeshore Lodge, the new Disney Vacation Club resort opening next year at Walt Disney World.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios is the place to go to get a preview of all of the additions coming to Walt Disney World. Replacing a giant model of Tropical Americas, the new land coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom, is a smaller model of Disney's Lakeshore Lodge.
- The model itself features a look at the entire grounds of the resort, from the three tower wings to the sprawling lazy river and pool complex.
- Previously released artwork for the hotel's common areas, restaurants, and rooms can be found behind the model.
- Subtle nods to classic films are incorporated throughout, from the lush forests of Bambi and the colorful winds of Pocahontas to the sweeping glacial landscapes of Brother Bear.
- You might even find this adorable sparrow maquette when Disney's Lakeshore Lodge opens.
- Resort rooms will feature inspirational artwork such as these three beautiful pieces on display.
More on Disney's Lakeshore Lodge:
- Set to open on July 1, 2027, Disney's Lakeshore Lodge will be a waterfront resort retreat on the shores of Bay Lake at Walt Disney World.
- The entire resort will celebrate the beauty and magic of nature through the artistry of Disney storytelling, and will draw from decades of stories from Disney Animation that have their tales rooted in nature with influences drawn from Bambi, Pocahontas, and Brother Bear.
- The resort is slated to offer 967 thoughtfully designed rooms, and will feature natural materials, earthy color palettes, and original artwork from classic Disney films.
- We recently got a few more details on the expansive lobby area for the hotel and its adjacent lounge space.
- Reservations for Disney's Lakeshore Lodge are now available to all guests, and we'd recommend reaching out to Mouse Fan Travel to book your stay.
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