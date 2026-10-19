Hollywood, 1939: Purple Lightning Strike Begins to Return to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

"Amid the glitz and the glitter of a bustling, young movie town at the height of its golden age, The Hollywood Tower Hotel was a star in its own right; a beacon for the show business elite."

A long-missing detail is beginning to return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's Happening:

  • Over the last couple of months, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has been undergoing an exterior refurbishment to return the iconic building back to its former glory.
  • Included in this refurbishment seems to be a detail that has been missing on the building since its early days – a detailed purple lightning strike, which you can see clearly in the photo below.

  • Over the years, the purple lightning strike has either faded or been painted over – but elements of the returning paint job are starting to peek through as scaffolding is removed.

  • For reference, here's a look at what The Hollywood Tower Hotel looked like just last year.

  • We'll be sure to keep you updated as more of The Hollywood Tower Hotel's new paint scheme is uncovered.
  • On your next trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios, you might want to pick up some of the latest Tower of Terror merchandise.

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