Hollywood, 1939: Purple Lightning Strike Begins to Return to The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
"Amid the glitz and the glitter of a bustling, young movie town at the height of its golden age, The Hollywood Tower Hotel was a star in its own right; a beacon for the show business elite."
A long-missing detail is beginning to return to The Hollywood Tower Hotel at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
What's Happening:
- Over the last couple of months, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has been undergoing an exterior refurbishment to return the iconic building back to its former glory.
- Included in this refurbishment seems to be a detail that has been missing on the building since its early days – a detailed purple lightning strike, which you can see clearly in the photo below.
- Over the years, the purple lightning strike has either faded or been painted over – but elements of the returning paint job are starting to peek through as scaffolding is removed.
- For reference, here's a look at what The Hollywood Tower Hotel looked like just last year.
- We'll be sure to keep you updated as more of The Hollywood Tower Hotel's new paint scheme is uncovered.
- On your next trip to Disney's Hollywood Studios, you might want to pick up some of the latest Tower of Terror merchandise.
More Walt Disney World News:
- A new model of Disney's Lakeshore Lodge has been added to Walt Disney Presents.
- A long-promised Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets Loungefly bag has finally arrived at the attraction's gift shop.
- In honor of Veterans Day, Disneyland and Walt Disney World are introducing a new collection of military-inspired merchandise.
- Popular fandom clothing brand RSVLTS opened their first-ever pop-up shop at Disney Springs over the weekend.
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