Photos: New Tower of Terror Merchandise Drops at Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Hollywood Tower Hotel has a room available.

The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror remains one of the most popular attractions at Disney's Hollywood Studios. If you're visiting the Hollywood Tower Hotel soon, be sure to visit the gift shop as some new items are now available.

What's Happening:

If you're checking in to the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror and are able to check out, when you exit through the gift shop, you'll find a few new items on display.

The theme of the new collection appears to be around creating the sorts of things you might have found in your room were you to actually check into the Hollywood Tower Hotel (and also Chip & Dale). Hollywood Tower Hotel Picture Postcard - $3.99



Hollywood Tower Hotel Pen - $12.99

Hollywood Tower Hotel Notepad - $12.99

Chip & Dale Hollywood Tower Hotel Bellhop Plush - $34.99

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