Christmas with Lilypad: New Holiday Music Coming to Alien Swirling Saucers
Another Christmas overlay is coming to Walt Disney World
Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios has just finished making a big change to the attraction, adding Lilypad from Toy Story 5, and with it came a host of new music. But the changes are only just beginning, as more new music is on the way for the holiday season.
What's Happening:
- This morning, the Disney Parks Twitter account revealed that four holiday songs will be added to Alien Swirling Saucers this holiday season.
- The songs are:
- Toyland
- Deck the Halls
- Swirling Swirling Saucers
- Joy to the Swirl
- This musical update comes alongside news that both Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets will also get holiday musical overlays this season.
- The holiday-themed music will run from November 4, 2026, to January 6, 2027.
More Walt Disney World News:
- Today also gave us a peek at the new food coming to Monstropolis when the land opens next year.
- All this fun news comes alongside the announcement that Walt Disney World tickets and annual passes are seeing price increases.
- Many Walt Disney World dining locations have also seen price increases today.
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