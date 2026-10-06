Christmas with Lilypad: New Holiday Music Coming to Alien Swirling Saucers

Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios has just finished making a big change to the attraction, adding Lilypad from Toy Story 5, and with it came a host of new music. But the changes are only just beginning, as more new music is on the way for the holiday season.

What's Happening:

This morning, the Disney Parks Twitter account revealed that four holiday songs will be added to Alien Swirling Saucers this holiday season.

The songs are: Toyland Deck the Halls Swirling Swirling Saucers Joy to the Swirl



This musical update comes alongside news that both Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind and Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets will also get holiday musical overlays this season.

The holiday-themed music will run from November 4, 2026, to January 6, 2027.

More Walt Disney World News: