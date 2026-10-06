Christmas with Lilypad: New Holiday Music Coming to Alien Swirling Saucers

Another Christmas overlay is coming to Walt Disney World

Alien Swirling Saucers in Toy Story Land at Disney's Hollywood Studios has just finished making a big change to the attraction, adding Lilypad from Toy Story 5, and with it came a host of new music. But the changes are only just beginning, as more new music is on the way for the holiday season.

What's Happening:

  • This morning, the Disney Parks Twitter account revealed that four holiday songs will be added to Alien Swirling Saucers this holiday season.
  • The songs are:
    • Toyland
    • Deck the Halls
    • Swirling Swirling Saucers
    • Joy to the Swirl

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey