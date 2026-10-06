Walt Disney World Tickets Aren't the Only Prices Going Up

Walt Disney World dining just got more expensive

In what has become an unwelcome tradition, ticket prices have once again risen at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Price increases are never a good thing, even if you ultimately find them understandable. This is why it's unfortunate that tickets aren't the only thing seeing price increases today.

What's Happening:

  • Alongside today's announced price increases on tickets and annual passes, Walt Disney World restaurants have seen price increases that have impacted many different dining locations in the parks and resort hotels.
  • If there's anything close to good news here, it's that while the price increases are broad, they are not deep, which is to say that while many locations are hit, none of the individual increases are particularly steep.
  • Over 90% of the price increases for food that we observed were $1.00 or less.
  • A lot of the changes are to soft drink prices, with regular fountain drinks increasing from $4.79 to $4.99 and large fountain drinks going up to $5.99 from $5.79
  • Prices on coffee, tea, and hot cocoa regular sizes also went up by 20 cents, while large sizes went up by a dime.
  • While some of these price increases will certainly add up, especially for larger groups visiting Walt Disney World for longer periods of time, they're small enough that they shouldn't impact the bottom line budget too drastically.

More Disney Food News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey