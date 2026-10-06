Checkin' It Twice Lounge and More New Additions Announced for Disney Jollywood Nights

Disney continues to distract us from those pesky price increases with more reveals about this year's holiday season.

Walt Disney World continues to reveal even more about this year's holiday season, which will include a few new additions to Disney Jollywood Nights.

What’s Happening:

  • Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that combines old Hollywood glam with festive fun each November and December. The event offers special performances, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times. 
  • This year’s events will take place on select nights between November 7 to January 5, extending into January for the first time ever!
  • Some new fun will be joining the lineup this year, including Checkin’ It Twice Lounge in Animation Courtyard.
  • Located somewhere inside (an exact location has not been revealed), the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge will feature specialty beverages, a live DJ, and entertainment throughout the evening – making for the perfect spot to unwind between shows and attractions.
  • DIsney released fabulous mid-century style artwork showcasing the vibes they're going for with the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge.

  • Alongside a returning Mike Wazowski, guests will be able to meet with George Sanderson and Needleman from Monsters, Inc. in Pixar Plaza for the first time during the event.
  • The ice-skating show "Glisten!" will also see some updates, with new appearances from Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Genie.

More Holidays at Walt Disney World News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com