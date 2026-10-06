Checkin' It Twice Lounge and More New Additions Announced for Disney Jollywood Nights
Disney continues to distract us from those pesky price increases with more reveals about this year's holiday season.
Walt Disney World continues to reveal even more about this year's holiday season, which will include a few new additions to Disney Jollywood Nights.
What’s Happening:
- Jollywood Nights is a separately ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios that combines old Hollywood glam with festive fun each November and December. The event offers special performances, elegant décor, specialty food & drinks, exclusive entertainment, and lower ride wait times.
- This year’s events will take place on select nights between November 7 to January 5, extending into January for the first time ever!
- Some new fun will be joining the lineup this year, including Checkin’ It Twice Lounge in Animation Courtyard.
- Located somewhere inside (an exact location has not been revealed), the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge will feature specialty beverages, a live DJ, and entertainment throughout the evening – making for the perfect spot to unwind between shows and attractions.
- DIsney released fabulous mid-century style artwork showcasing the vibes they're going for with the Checkin’ It Twice Lounge.
- Alongside a returning Mike Wazowski, guests will be able to meet with George Sanderson and Needleman from Monsters, Inc. in Pixar Plaza for the first time during the event.
- The ice-skating show "Glisten!" will also see some updates, with new appearances from Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Genie.
- Other returning elements for this year's Disney Jollywood Nights include:
- Disney Holidays in Hollywood
- What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along
- Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!
- Twilight Soirée at the Tip Top Club
- Jazzy Holidays at The Hollywood Brown Derby
- Plus, plenty of character experiences and classic Disney's Hollywood Studios will be available – including the just-announced Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets: Obligatory Holiday Overlay.
More Holidays at Walt Disney World News:
- Guests will be able to enjoy new holiday music on three attractions this year:
- Santa's Holiday Grove is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom – a magical trail with intermittent snow flurries and Santa himself.
- A few new names have been added to the lineup of Candlelight Processional narrators at EPCOT, while one celebrity has dropped out.
- Get a first look at some of this year's merchandise for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party at the Magic Kingdom.
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