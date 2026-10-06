Santa’s Holiday Grove Coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom This Festive Season
This new experience replaces the Dino Institute Holiday Party, which Santa visited for the past two years.
Even more new holiday magic is coming to Walt Disney World, in the form of the new Santa’s Holiday Grove at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
What's Happening:
- For the past couple of years, Santa could be found at the Dino Institute's holiday party over at Restaurantosaurus. Well, now that DinoLand as a whole is extinct, Santa needs a new spot to greet his adoring fans at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- This year, Santa will be moving to the former Rivers of Light seating area across from the Theater in the Wild.
- This marks the first time the large seating area has been used for anything of note since Disney KiteTails closed in September 2022.
- Here, you'll find a magical trail with intermittent snow flurries and Santa himself, ready to hear your holiday wish list, while you listen to a festive soundtrack.
- Specialty food and beverage items will also be available during the experience – which runs from November 13 through January 6, 2027.
- Visitors to Disney's Animal Kingdom will also be able to enjoy some returning festive favorites, such as:
- Merry Menagerie
- Tree of Life Awakenings Holiday Edition
- Meet Mickey and Minnie in their Holiday Attire
More Walt Disney World News:
- Guests will be able to enjoy new holiday music on three attractions this year:
- Get your first look at some of the food coming to Monstropolis at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- Walt Disney World Annual Pass prices are on the rise along with peak pricing for theme park tickets.
- An adorable set of Mickey-shaped souvenir plates are coming soon to select Walt Disney World quick service locations.
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