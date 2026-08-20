Photos: Scaffolding Reaches for The Tip Top Club as Exterior Refurbishment Continues on Tower of Terror
It takes a lot of work to look that gorgeously dilapidated!
The Hollywood Tower Hotel is getting a facelift at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with scaffolding stretching up the 199 foot thrill ride.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ icon The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror is getting a little love!
- On a recent trip to the Walt Disney World theme park, Laughing Place spotted tons of scaffolding surrounding the structure of the attraction.
- Beginning earlier this summer, scaffolding began rising around the gift shop side of the facade, but, now, work has spread all the way up the front of the drop shaft tower.
- Climbing over the Hollywood Tower Hotel marquee, it’ll be fun to watch Disney refresh the outside of this fan-favorite attraction!
- Maybe we will see the massive burnt mark from the lightning strike return to its former glory!
- Tower of Terror remains open for guests during this exterior refurbishment, with no timeline for the project being made public by Walt Disney World.
- For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel.
Read More Walt Disney World:
- Photos: Scaffolding Removed from Monstropolis Clock Tower at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Photos: Echo Lake Drained for Refurbishment at Disney's Hollywood Studios
- Big Top Souvenirs Announces Reopening Date and New Treats Coming to Magic Kingdom
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com