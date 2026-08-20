Photos: Scaffolding Reaches for The Tip Top Club as Exterior Refurbishment Continues on Tower of Terror

It takes a lot of work to look that gorgeously dilapidated!

The Hollywood Tower Hotel is getting a facelift at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, with scaffolding stretching up the 199 foot thrill ride.

What’s Happening:

  • Beginning earlier this summer, scaffolding began rising around the gift shop side of the facade, but, now, work has spread all the way up the front of the drop shaft tower. 

  • Climbing over the Hollywood Tower Hotel marquee, it’ll be fun to watch Disney refresh the outside of this fan-favorite attraction!

  • Maybe we will see the massive burnt mark from the lightning strike return to its former glory!
  • Tower of Terror remains open for guests during this exterior refurbishment, with no timeline for the project being made public by Walt Disney World.
  • For those looking to head to the Most Magical Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good