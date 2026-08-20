Photos: Echo Lake Drained for Refurbishment at Disney's Hollywood Studios
Dinosaur Gertie is getting some TLC!
Visitors to Disney's Hollywood Studios might notice some water missing at Echo Lake, as the iconic feature has been drained for refurbishment.
What's Happening:
- Echo Lake, home to the iconic Dinosaur Gertie, has been drained for a refurbishment ahead of the upcoming holiday season.
- Disney are likely taking care of this during the late summer/fall months in preparation for the holiday season, which sees Echo Lake host the park's large Christmas tree.
- This gives guests a rare look at the base of Dinosaur Gertie, which sadly concrete foundations, not a real dinosaur.
- Dockside Diner is also affected by this refurbishment, with scaffolding covering the entire boat-themed structure.
- A classic Los Angeles-style "Keeping Our City Beautiful" sign featuring the Chinese Theater informs guests of the work going on.
More Walt Disney World News:
- The Walt Disney World website has a new look, and should be much easier to use now.
- Big Top Souvenirs is reopening very soon at the Magic Kingdom, and it's adding some "sweet surprises."
- Disney Springs' PhotoPass Studio is getting updated with a brand-new experience.
- EPCOT is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the International Food & Wine Festival by bringing back some classic dishes.
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