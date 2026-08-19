Disney PhotoPass Studio Promises Something New Coming to Disney Springs

Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio is getting an upgrade.

Disney PhotoPass is a great way to keep the memories from your trip to Walt Disney World, but guests visiting later this year will get access to a brand new experience that is currently being developed.

What's Happening:

The Instagram account for Disney PhotoPass has announced a brand new experience coming to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs.

A recent post to Instagram includes concept art of what appears to be the part of the studio that houses a green screen with new props.

This side of the studio will be unavailable for guests to use while the new experience is being created.

However, the accompanying post ensures guests that the seasonal side, which changes depending on the time of year, will remain available.

Disney PhotoPass Studio is free for guests but to keep the photos, it must be attached to an active Memory Maker.

More Disney Springs News:

New Spirit Jerseys are arriving at Disney Springs every day this week as part of World Princess Week.

A new Hallmark pop up store will be arriving at Disney Springs in October in support of Holiday Ever After, the new Hallmark movie filmed at Walt Disney World last year.

New Disney Springs entertainment recently began as part of the Halloween season.