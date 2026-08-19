Disney PhotoPass Studio Promises Something New Coming to Disney Springs
Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio is getting an upgrade.
Disney PhotoPass is a great way to keep the memories from your trip to Walt Disney World, but guests visiting later this year will get access to a brand new experience that is currently being developed.
What's Happening:
- The Instagram account for Disney PhotoPass has announced a brand new experience coming to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs.
- A recent post to Instagram includes concept art of what appears to be the part of the studio that houses a green screen with new props.
- This side of the studio will be unavailable for guests to use while the new experience is being created.
- However, the accompanying post ensures guests that the seasonal side, which changes depending on the time of year, will remain available.
- Disney PhotoPass Studio is free for guests but to keep the photos, it must be attached to an active Memory Maker.
More Disney Springs News:
- New Spirit Jerseys are arriving at Disney Springs every day this week as part of World Princess Week.
- A new Hallmark pop up store will be arriving at Disney Springs in October in support of Holiday Ever After, the new Hallmark movie filmed at Walt Disney World last year.
- New Disney Springs entertainment recently began as part of the Halloween season.
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