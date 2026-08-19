Disney PhotoPass Studio Promises Something New Coming to Disney Springs

Disney Springs PhotoPass Studio is getting an upgrade.
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Disney PhotoPass is a great way to keep the memories from your trip to Walt Disney World, but guests visiting later this year will get access to a brand new experience that is currently being developed.

What's Happening:

  • The Instagram account for Disney PhotoPass has announced a brand new experience coming to the Disney PhotoPass Studio at Disney Springs.
  • A recent post to Instagram includes concept art of what appears to be the part of the studio that houses a green screen with new props.
  • This side of the studio will be unavailable for guests to use while the new experience is being created.
  • However, the accompanying post ensures guests that the seasonal side, which changes depending on the time of year, will remain available.
  • Disney PhotoPass Studio is free for guests but to keep the photos, it must be attached to an active Memory Maker.

More Disney Springs News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey