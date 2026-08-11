Celebrate Fall Early at Disney Springs with New Entertainment Offerings in Town Center

From Pumpkin Stilt Walkers to Harvest Skaters, Disney Springs is bringing even more fall fun to Walt Disney World.

We may still be in the heat of the summer, but Disney Springs is already celebrating fall with some new entertainment offerings, treats and more seasonal surprises.

What's Happening:

Kicking off today, August 11, and running through November 9, Disney Springs is celebrating Halloween and fall with some new entertainment offerings.

For a limited time, you’ll find vibrant pumpkins, colorful autumn decor, and seasonal touches creating the perfect backdrop for a day of fall fun.

When strolling through Town Center, guests might come across Farmhand Drummers, towering Pumpkin Stilt Walkers and even whimsical Harvest Skaters.

As Halloween draws nearer, October visitors to Disney Springs may find those beloved Pumpkin Stilt Walkers have turned into spooky giants, and friendly Farmhand Drummers transformed into a percussion ensemble of zombies.

A roaming Pumpkin DJ will spin tunes throughout the shopping district, while a special fall photo backdrop will be available at the PhotoPass Studio.

Additionally, you'll find plenty of new Halloween merchandise available at World of Disney and other stores throughout Disney Springs.

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar is back for an encore Halloween season with an array of brand-new fall menu items.

You'll also find special Halloween-themed treats at Amorette’s Patisserie and The Ganachery. Be sure to check out the full Disney Springs Halloween Foodie Guide for even more treats!

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