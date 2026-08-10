Photos: New Extension of Floridian Way Open Near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa

Walt Disney World Guests, Cast Members, and even neighborhood locals will notice a new path that they are taking if driving on Floridian Pl. and Floridian Way near Magic Kingdom. The road has been worked on for several months now, and a new road segment that runs on the western and northern sides of Seven Seas Lagoon and Magic Kingdom now swings in a widened path.

If traveling in a southbound direction from north of the Magic Kingdom, near where the road begins at Magic Kingdom Cast Parking, the drive down Floridian Pl. is largely the same until you get to the fire station and signal, where barriers now guide you onto a road that has been constructed that swings out further from the side of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort, going around the edges of the hotel's overflow and cast parking lots.

You can see in the map above (from Google Maps), how this road has been extended (still under construction in the satellite image) to the west side of Magic Kingdom, extended out beyond Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

As you progress down this road, you will come across two roundabouts, with one offshoot servicing the aforementioned Grand Floridian parking lot. The second roundabout (from this direction) will eventually serve as an entrance to Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, but signage now leads to connector roads for more resort destinations.

The new road also widens and extends the traffic flow to two lanes with no signals or crosswalks, unlike the former road which would often see backups near Disney's flagship hotel as guests and cast would cross the street, or wait for other cars to exit the hotel's lot as this is not an entrance to the resort.

As the area is still largely a construction zone, barricades, cones, and construction equipment is scattered throughout, so if in the area, drive cautiously.

Recently, the intersection at Seven Seas Drive and Floridian Way was permanently closed, meaning the two roads no longer connect. As such, the road - which now can only be accessed via World Drive to the west, terminates at the entrance to Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

Another phase of this roadwork is still ahead, with a third roundabout shown in permits. Work is expected to be complete in late 2027.