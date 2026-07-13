Seven Seas Drive Now Closed at Floridian Way Intersection, Dead Ends at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort

The closure comes as the whole area continues to widen roadways and install roundabouts in the area.

Those visiting the roads of the Magic Kingdom Resort Area at Walt Disney World have seen a large amount of work in the area over the last few months and years, and now one main intersection is no more.

What's Happening:

Those who have driven the roads of Walt Disney World near Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, Shades of Green, the Walt Disney World Palm and Magnolia Golf Courses, and Disney's Grand Floridian in the last few months already know that whole area is a mess right now.

Now, the area is getting a bit sloppier yet also more efficient as new changes have arrived in front of Disney's Polynesian Village Resort.

Those driving west on Seven Seas Drive (that road between the Magic Kingdom Parking Lot and the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC) leading up to Disney's Polynesian Village Resort) toward Floridian Way will now find that the road dead-ends at the entrance to the hotel.

Those traveling in either direction on Floridian Way (the road leading off of World Drive toward Disney's Grand Floridian Resort past the Speedway Gas Station and Car Care Center) will find that they cannot turn on to Seven Seas Drive from this road.

The only way to access this road now is from World Drive near Disney's Wilderness Lodge, well after the entrance to the Magic Kingdom Parking Lot if traveling from the south - which is the direction most Walt Disney World guests will be traveling. Those coming from the north, beyond Disney's Contemporary Resort, are likely Cast Members or locals who opt for World Drive over the more expansive Floridian Way.

The changes come as massive amounts of work continue in the area as Floridian Way is rerouted and widened. Those visiting or driving through the area now can see all the traces of this, with wider lanes (unopen as of press time) being worked on adjacent to the golf courses, and leading beyond the treeline. If traveling south on Floridian Way, those in the area can also see a wider road waiting to be finished that will connect with this point.

According to permits, this wider road will lead to two roundabouts, one of which might mark a new entrance or exit to/from Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and/or Disney's Wedding Pavilion.

According to permits, the work is supposed to be complete by the end of 2027.