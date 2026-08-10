EPCOT's GEO-82 Lounge Finally Has A Permanent Sign
It's only been a year...
EPCOT's GEO-82 lounge is a unique location in all of Walt Disney World, but to go by its signage, the spot wasn't getting a lot of attention. That now appears to have changed as the adults only spot finally has a permeant sign.
What's Happening:
- GEO-82 opened at EPCOT in the early summer of 2025.
- It's a 21+ location, making one of the few adults only locations you'll find at Walt Disney World.
- GEO-82 is located in the upper levels of Spaceship Earth in what was previously a lounge limited to the attraction's sponsors and their guests.
- In a theme park known for food and drink, GEO-82 was one of the park's higher end locations, but one area that was missing the finer things was the signage.
- When GEO-82 opened it was given only a basic A-frame signage, something that was clearly meant to be temporary.
- Over a year later, a new permanent sign has finally gone up.
- I'm not sure anybody really expected GEO-82 to be as temporary as the old signage, but seeing something nicer go up benefits the high end location.
More EPCOT News:
- A pair of new records released by Disney Music Emporium are Epcot focused, with Figment getting his own record and a 2LP EPCOT set also on hte way.
- Spaceship Earth is the latest Disney Parks attraction to get adapted for the screen with a Disney+ series now in development.
- The EPCOT International Wood & Wine festival is one the way later this month, but the merchandise going along with it is available for preview.
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