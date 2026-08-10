EPCOT's GEO-82 Lounge Finally Has A Permanent Sign

It's only been a year...

EPCOT's GEO-82 lounge is a unique location in all of Walt Disney World, but to go by its signage, the spot wasn't getting a lot of attention. That now appears to have changed as the adults only spot finally has a permeant sign.

What's Happening:

GEO-82 opened at EPCOT in the early summer of 2025.

It's a 21+ location, making one of the few adults only locations you'll find at Walt Disney World.

GEO-82 is located in the upper levels of Spaceship Earth in what was previously a lounge limited to the attraction's sponsors and their guests.

In a theme park known for food and drink, GEO-82 was one of the park's higher end locations, but one area that was missing the finer things was the signage.

When GEO-82 opened it was given only a basic A-frame signage, something that was clearly meant to be temporary.

Over a year later, a new permanent sign has finally gone up.

I'm not sure anybody really expected GEO-82 to be as temporary as the old signage, but seeing something nicer go up benefits the high end location.

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