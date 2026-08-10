EPCOT's GEO-82 Lounge Finally Has A Permanent Sign

It's only been a year...
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EPCOT's GEO-82 lounge is a unique location in all of Walt Disney World, but to go by its signage, the spot wasn't getting a lot of attention. That now appears to have changed as the adults only spot finally has a permeant sign.

What's Happening:

  • GEO-82 opened at EPCOT in the early summer of 2025.
  • It's a 21+ location, making one of the few adults only locations you'll find at Walt Disney World.
  • GEO-82 is located in the upper levels of Spaceship Earth in what was previously a lounge limited to the attraction's sponsors and their guests.
  • In a theme park known for food and drink, GEO-82 was one of the park's higher end locations, but one area that was missing the finer things was the signage.
  • When GEO-82 opened it was given only a basic A-frame signage, something that was clearly meant to be temporary.
  • Over a year later, a new permanent sign has finally gone up.

  • I'm not sure anybody really expected GEO-82 to be as temporary as the old signage, but seeing something nicer go up benefits the high end location.

More EPCOT News:

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
View all articles by Dirk Libbey