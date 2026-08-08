Disney Music Emporium Shares Next Inspiring Title That D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Attendees Have First Access To

And it looks like the character too!

Another new title promised by Disney Music Emporium that those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event can get their hands before anyone else is something that is sure to appease fans of a certain EPCOT-based dragon.

What’s Happening:

Disney Music Emporium has revealed another one of their promised new releases that can be ordered by those attending D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event next week in Anaheim.

The latest product reveal is sure to please EPCOT fans, especially those fans of a certain dragon from one of the park’s most iconic pavilions.

A new collectible die-cut vinyl will feature Figment, from the park’s Imagination! Pavilion in World Celebration.

Not only is the record shaped like the favorite character, but the vinyl record also contains two versions of the fan-favorite song, “One Little Spark,” from the Journey Into Imagination attraction.

The record will be available to order first exclusively at the Disney Music Booth at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, located at E13 in Hall B.

Shoppers at the Disney Music Booth don’t have to worry about packaging or carrying their purchases, as the items will be sent home with free standard shipping.

Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.

For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!

EPCOT fans may also want to pay attention to another vinyl collection that was promised for the event by Disney Music Emporium.

One Little Spark:

Written by legendary songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman, “One Little Spark” is perhaps one of the most quintessential songs in the history of Walt Disney World, if not all of the Disney Parks.

It debuted as part of the original Journey Into Imagination attraction at EPCOT, and carried over (although some more obvious than others) throughout the various versions and plays a key role in the current Journey Into Imagination with Figment at the park.

Part of the longevity of the tune could be attributed to the fact that the song is not just the anthem of the attraction, but the philosophy of the Imagination pavilion as a whole. As originally presented, the song first takes shape as Dreamfinder - in his flying machine - is gathering sparks of inspiration and also creates a literal Figment of his imagination, combining two tiny wings, eyes big and yellow, horns of a steer, and of course, the royal purple pigment. Thus, the iconic character was born.

Voila!