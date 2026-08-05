First Look at the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival 2026 Merchandise Collection

Disney has unveiled colorful new apparel, Minnie ears, accessories, kitchenware, and playful foodie-inspired collectibles for this year's EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is right around the corner and ahead of this year's festival, Disney has unveiled the first look at the 2026 Food & Wine Festival collection, featuring apparel, accessories, and foodie-inspired souvenirs that celebrate one of EPCOT's most popular annual events.

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Packed with bold shades of blue, orange, yellow, and purple, this year's lineup combines festival flair with practical keepsakes that guests can wear, use, and display long after the last tasting booth closes.

A standout piece in the collection is the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival T-shirt. The crisp white tee features the festival logo on a front pocket, offering a clean and versatile design that's perfect for a day spent exploring Global Marketplaces, enjoying attractions, or simply showing off your festival spirit.

No EPCOT festival collection would be complete without a new pair of Minnie ears, and this year's design is among the most whimsical yet.

The Food & Wine Festival ear headband embodies the culinary theme with colorful artwork featuring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, with a miniature chef's hat sitting between the ears. Even more charming are the three-dimensional kitchen details, including a movable rolling pin and a tiny whisk, making these ears one of the most creative accessories of this year's festival.

For guests looking for something cozy to wear during cooler evenings around World Showcase, the new Food & Wine Festival sweatshirt offers a comfortable option with colorful festival graphics. It's an easy layer to throw on while enjoying live entertainment or grabbing one last snack before the park closes.

Rounding out the wearable collection is the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival baseball cap, which combines lightweight comfort with colorful festival-inspired artwork. The cap offers another simple way for guests to commemorate their culinary adventure while staying shaded during a full day of festival fun.

Beyond apparel, Disney is leaning heavily into playful novelty items that have become increasingly popular at EPCOT festivals.

Among the most unique offerings is an adorable churro-shaped accessory that transforms into a tote bag, blending functionality with a bit of Disney magic. It's the kind of unexpected design that's sure to become a fan favorite among festival collectors.

Wine lovers can also pick up a specially designed festival wine glass, created to fit perfectly inside the official Food & Wine Festival tray, perfect for guests carrying samples from marketplace to marketplace.

Another standout collectible is a charming festival mug topped with a pastry-shaped lid, combining whimsical Disney design with practical everyday use long after the festival ends.

As always, the merchandise collection reflects the playful personality of the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival, celebrating the joy of food, creativity, and travel through colorful designs that complement the festival's culinary offerings.

Whether you're searching for the perfect souvenir, adding another pair of Disney ears to your collection, or simply looking for a fun reminder of your day tasting your way around World Showcase, this year's merchandise lineup offers plenty of deliciously themed options.

The 2026 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival merchandise will be available during this year's festival while supplies last.

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