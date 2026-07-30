Walt Disney World Highlights New Solar Powered Trash Cans in New Social Video

As new solar powered trash cans begin to appear throughout Walt Disney World, Disney has taken to explaining these new trash cans via a new social media video.

What's Happening:

A new video shared on the Walt Disney World Cast and Community Facebook page details the next generation of trash cans that have begun popping up around Walt Disney World.

Back in June, we spotted some of the first of these trash cans in EPCOT's World Showcase, and they have since been added to a number of other locations throughout the resort.

These solar powered trash cans feature a foot pedal to open the cans, which are also automatic trash compactors.

Some guests seemingly have been confused on how to operate these trash cans, and perhaps cast members too, prompting this CM-focused video from Disney.

In it, cast members demonstrates the foot pedal on the trash can, while also noting that they are perfect for pictures.

The video also offers up a look a few new EPCOT variants we've yet to see, like The American Adventure, Test Track, The Seas with Nemo & Friends, The Land and Soarin'.