Mayor Brian Winddancer Arrives at Disney's Animal Kingdom's Zootopia Attraction
The mayor welcomes everyone to the attraction in a new scene
A fan-favorite character from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia 2 has arrived in a new scene in Disney's Animal Kingdom's Zootopia: Better Zoogether.
What's Happening:
- Late last year, those visiting Disney's Animal Kingdom were welcomed to the brand new 3D experience inside the Tree of Life Theater at the park, set in the world of the hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film, Zootopia.
- Replacing the opening day attraction based on Pixar's A Bug's Life, "It's Tough To Be A Bug!", Zootopia: Better Zoogether sees all the residents of the hit animated film celebrate Zoogether Day, though a dastardly villain is out to ruin the big party.
- The new attraction also opened pretty close to the premiere of the highly-anticipated sequel, Zootopia 2, which itself became a smash hit and introduced us to even more characters in the world of Zootopia.
- One of those quickly became a fan favorite - Mayor Brian Winddancer (voiced by Patrick Warburton), and guests visiting the new Walt Disney World attraction might have been wondering where he and some of the new friends from the new film were.
- Well, now that question has been answered, and a new intro scene from Zootopia's mayor has been added to the attraction, welcoming everyone to the festivities and setting up the appearance of our favorite detectives, Nick and Judy.
- Check it all out in the clip below.
- Because of the new addition and setup of Nick and Judy thanks to the Mayor, we have some very subtle dialogue changes throughout the whole attraction, which you can see in full below.
- For comparison, here's how the show looked back in November of 2025 when it debuted.
- To see the new show for yourself and visit all of Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
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