Disney Reveals Spooktacular Disney Villains Collection Launching Next Week in the Parks and Online

From Spirit Jerseys and football jerseys to collector figurines, mugs, and a Special Edition Vanessa doll, Disney's latest Villains collection brings spooky style to the parks and Disney Store beginning August 3.

Disney is continuing to reveal even more Halloween merchandise collections as we get tantalizingly close to the kick off of the spooky season at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What's Happening:

Light up the cauldron, grab the potions, and get ready to discover your villain era – as the Disney Parks Blog has shared a look at the new Disney Villains Collection, coming soon to Disney Parks and Disney Store.

In fact, it's coming your way sooner than you might think – this upcoming Monday, August 3, to be precise.

Show your villain pride with new Headless Horseman Football Jersey and Maleficent Football Jersey designs.

Stay cozy while embracing your dark side with the new Disney Villains Spirit Jersey.

A new dress featuring Ursula, Maleficent, Cruella de Vil, and The Evil Queen celebrates some of Disney's most iconic villainesses.

Disney Store exclusive knit wristlets spotlight The Evil Queen and Maleficent in stylish portrait-inspired designs.

Start your day with new Sleeping Beauty-inspired mugs featuring villain-themed artwork.

Collectors can also look forward to a Headless Horseman Figurine and a Special Edition Vanessa doll inspired by The Little Mermaid.

All of this arrives on Disney Store and at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort on August 3.

We also got a look at the latest Cutie Ghost collection, which also hits the parks on August 3, followed by Disney Store on August 10.

While you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to shop both of these collections, Disney Store’s Halloween Shop is already live, so you can start prepping for Halloween now!

More New Disney Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!