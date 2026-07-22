Swing Into Action: Civil Regime Launching New Spider-Man Streetwear Collection This Friday

From archival art to modern fashion, celebrate your Spidey fandom with this new premium streetwear collection.

Los Angeles based streetwear brand Civil Regime will be launching an expansive Spider-Man collection online this Friday, July 24.

What's Happening:

In the lead up to the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, we're getting even more Marvel merchandise collaborations – this time with the LA-based streetwear label Civil Regime.

This new collection, which launches on Friday, July 24 at 12 p.m. PT , is inspired by archival comic artwork, NYC borough Queens and the character's legacy.

, is inspired by archival comic artwork, NYC borough Queens and the character's legacy. In fact, Civil Regime even made their way to Queens to shoot the campaign for its biggest Spider-Man collection yet, celebrating the character's roots – from the bridges and rooftops to the subway platforms and school hallways part of Spider-Man's iconic story.

Every piece in the collection pulls from archival Marvel comic artwork, reimagined through Civil Regime's world of premium construction, collector details and storytelling.

Included in the collection are: Archival Amazing Fantasy inspired jumbo all over print tee Exclusive collector's box set Custom Spider Man backpack Premium varsity jackets Collector notebooks and accessories Premium heavyweight apparel and fleece

Get a preview of some of what awaits in the images below, and browse the entire collection for yourself at CivilClothing.com.

What They're Saying:

Dustin Sakr, Founder of Civil Regime: “We didn't want to make merch. We wanted to make something you'd still be proud to own ten years from now. That's why we flew to New York. That's why we obsessed over every comic reference. We treated this like a love letter to Spider-Man and Queens.”

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