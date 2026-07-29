First Look: Disney Unveils 2026 Cutie Ghost Collection for Disney Parks and Disney Store

Are you "just a ghoul" in need of some cute Disney merchandise?

Disney has unveiled the latest Cutie Ghost collection, introducing a new lineup of Halloween-themed merchandise that will debut at Disney Parks and the Disney Store in August.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Parks Blog has shared a first look at this year's Cutie Ghost Halloween merchandise collection. 
  • Returning after the collection's popular debut, the 2026 lineup features a new pastel pink-and-orange color palette inspired by Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse's ghost personas, with a wide assortment of apparel, accessories, and home goods perfect for the Halloween season.
  • The collection will debut August 3 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, before arriving on DisneyStore.com beginning August 10.
  • Let’s take a look at the adorable preview for this year’s spooky season!

Apparel

  • The collection includes a sports jersey, T-shirt, and pullover sweatshirt featuring Cutie Ghost, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and pumpkin-inspired designs.
  • The pastel-themed apparel is designed for Halloween at the Disney Parks or everyday fall wear.

Accessories

  • New accessories include two ear headbands, a Minnie Mouse ghost hair clip, tote bag, mini backpack, and a Little Words Project keychain.

  • A new Kendra Scott jewelry collection featuring earrings, necklaces, and a bracelet will be available exclusively at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

Home Goods

  • Home merchandise includes a Ghost Minnie blow mold, Ghost Mickey tabletop bubble blower, bubble-and-sound lanyard, dishware, stainless steel tumbler, and a decorative pillow.
  • The collection expands the Cutie Ghost theme with Halloween decor and kitchen items for seasonal decorating.

  • While you’ll have to wait a little bit longer to shop the Cutie Ghost collection, Disney Store’s Halloween Shop is already live, so start prepping for Halloween now!

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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