New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 26-August 1

It's a good week to shop Disney Parks essentials, fashionable apparel, and everything Halloween!

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

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What’s Happening:

It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!

Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.

On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.

Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!

Table of Contents:

Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.

Monday, July 27, 2026

NEW! Halloween Shop

Costumes

Mickey Mouse Costume Bodysuit Set for Baby | Disney Store

Belle Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Hulk Costume for Kids | Disney Store

Iron Man Light-Up Costume for Kids | Disney Store

Apparel

Donald Duck Halloween T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Hockey Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Ghost Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store

Donald Duck Halloween Candy T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store

Home Decor

Winnie the Pooh Plush Halloween Countdown Calendar – Large 17'' | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Halloween Mini Monorail | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fleece Throw | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Mug | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Ornament | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Stoneware Halloween Candy Bowl | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse as Witch Halloween Mini Figure | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Treat Bucket | Disney Store

Halloween Plush

Dale Halloween Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Chip Halloween Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse ''My First Halloween 2026'' Plush for Baby – Small 12'' | Disney Store

Minnie Mouse Halloween 2026 Plush – Medium 14 1/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween 2026 Plush – Medium 14 1/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store

Stitch Halloween Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 13 3/4'' | Disney Store

Accessories

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern Wreath Ear Headband | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Bracelet | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lanterns Halloween MagicBand+ – Limited Release | Disney Store

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Glow Necklace | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Halloween Wristlet Set | Disney Store

Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store

Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Packable Tote Bag | Disney Store

NEW! Shoulder Plush

Pirate Parrot Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Pirates of the Caribbean – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store

NEW! International Plush Keychains

Tigger Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Eeyore Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Winnie the Pooh Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Piglet Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Heffalump Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

Kanga and Roo Plush Bag Charm Keychain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store

NEW! Tinker Bell Backpack

Tinker Bell Backpack – Peter Pan | Disney Store

NEW! Hip Bags

Mickey Mouse Icon Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store

Belle Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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