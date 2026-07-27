New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store July 26-August 1
Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!
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What’s Happening:
- It’s a new week on the calendar, meaning there’s a ton of new items (and some returning favorites) making their debut at Disney Store!
- Guests will discover no shortage of incredible products spanning apparel, accessories, home decor, artwork, toys, collectibles, games, and more.
- On top of all the delightful essentials to buy, Disney Store often has limited-time sales and deals so guests can save money while finding the perfect item to gift or to keep.
- Have fun browsing all the new arrivals at Disney Store, and don’t forget to keep an eye out for this week’s sales. Happy shopping!
Table of Contents:
Merchandise is posted chronologically, with the newest items at the bottom of the page. You can easily jump to that section by clicking on the "NEW!" text in the Table of Contents.
Monday, July 27, 2026
NEW! Halloween Shop
Costumes
Mickey Mouse Costume Bodysuit Set for Baby | Disney Store
Belle Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Hulk Costume for Kids | Disney Store
Iron Man Light-Up Costume for Kids | Disney Store
Apparel
Donald Duck Halloween T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Hockey Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Ghost Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck Halloween Candy T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Home Decor
Winnie the Pooh Plush Halloween Countdown Calendar – Large 17'' | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Halloween Mini Monorail | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fleece Throw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Mug | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Stoneware Halloween Candy Bowl | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse as Witch Halloween Mini Figure | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Treat Bucket | Disney Store
Halloween Plush
Dale Halloween Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Chip Halloween Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''My First Halloween 2026'' Plush for Baby – Small 12'' | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Halloween 2026 Plush – Medium 14 1/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween 2026 Plush – Medium 14 1/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Stitch Halloween Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 13 3/4'' | Disney Store
Accessories
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern Wreath Ear Headband | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Bracelet | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lanterns Halloween MagicBand+ – Limited Release | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Glow Necklace | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Wristlet Set | Disney Store
Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Packable Tote Bag | Disney Store
NEW! Shoulder Plush
Pirate Parrot Magnetic Shoulder Plush – Pirates of the Caribbean – 5 1/2'' | Disney Store
NEW! International Plush Keychains
Tigger Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Eeyore Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Winnie the Pooh Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Piglet Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Heffalump Plush Keychain Bag Charm – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
Kanga and Roo Plush Bag Charm Keychain – Winnie the Pooh – Disney Store Europe | Disney Store
NEW! Tinker Bell Backpack
Tinker Bell Backpack – Peter Pan | Disney Store
NEW! Hip Bags
Mickey Mouse Icon Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store
Belle Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- 20% Off Back to School & Sleepwear Orders of $60+ with Code: STYLE | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!