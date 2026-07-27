We're Shrieking! Disney Store's Halloween Shop is Finally Open
It’s time. Haunted Mansion merchandise has already been rolled out, ushering in the start of the spooky season. Now that the favorite attraction has taken its turn in the spotlight, Disney Store is ready to open the Halloween Shop! A wide variety of apparel, accessories, costumes, home decor, and more have arrived online, and you won’t want to miss any of it.
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What’s Happening:
- “It’s Halloween, lo-ween, everybody!” The not-so-scary holiday can’t get here fast enough, and for those Disney fans anxious to start their shopping, Disney Store has everything you need to make this the best Halloween ever!
- There’s so much to take in, and with all of these options, you can find the perfect selections for your personal Halloween vibe. New arrivals today include:
- Costumes for Adults and Kids
- Disney Store Exclusive Plush
- Home Decor
- Light Up Accessories
- Countdown Calendars
- Glowing Mini Face Totes
- And MORE!
- You can get everything for your seasonal celebration now that Disney Store’s Halloween Shop is open!
NEW! Halloween Shop
Costumes
Mickey Mouse Costume Bodysuit Set for Baby | Disney Store
Belle Costume Bodysuit for Baby – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Hulk Costume for Kids | Disney Store
Iron Man Light-Up Costume for Kids | Disney Store
Apparel
Donald Duck Halloween T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Hockey Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Spirit Jersey® for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Glow-in-the-Dark Halloween Spirit Jersey for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Sleep Set for Women | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Ear Hat Ghost Halloween Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Lounge Pants for Adults | Disney Store
Donald Duck Halloween Candy T-Shirt for Adults | Disney Store
Home Decor
Winnie the Pooh Plush Halloween Countdown Calendar – Large 17'' | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Halloween Mini Monorail | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Light-Up Wreath | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Fleece Throw | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse and Friends Halloween Mug | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''Happy Halloween'' Ornament | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Stoneware Halloween Candy Bowl | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse as Witch Halloween Mini Figure | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Treat Bucket | Disney Store
Halloween Plush
Dale Halloween Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Chip Halloween Urupocha-Chan Plush – Mini 5'' – Disney Store Japan | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse ''My First Halloween 2026'' Plush for Baby – Small 12'' | Disney Store
Minnie Mouse Halloween 2026 Plush – Medium 14 1/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween 2026 Plush – Medium 14 1/4'' – Exclusive | Disney Store
Stitch Halloween Plush – Lilo & Stitch – 13 3/4'' | Disney Store
Accessories
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Ear Headband for Adults | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Light-Up Jack-o'-Lantern Wreath Ear Headband | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Icon Halloween Bracelet | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-o'-Lanterns Halloween MagicBand+ – Limited Release | Disney Store
Mickey and Minnie Mouse Halloween Glow Necklace | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Halloween Wristlet Set | Disney Store
Donald Duck Halloween Glow-in-the-Dark Mini Big Face Canvas Tote | Disney Store
Mickey Mouse Jack-o'-Lantern Halloween Packable Tote Bag | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- 20% Off Back to School & Sleepwear Orders of $60+ with Code: STYLE | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!