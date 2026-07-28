Disney Fine Artist Showcases First of Four New Pieces Debuting at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
Noah is revealing all his works in the days ahead, it seems.
A Disney Fine Artist is slowly revealing his big new art pieces that will be featured at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim.
What's Happening:
- Noah, a fine artist known for his beautiful work that could be seen at Wonderground Gallery and the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in years past, has revealed one of four pieces he is showcasing at the upcoming D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
- Noah took to his Instagram and shared that he's "been getting a lot of requests from guests to do another Alice in Wonderland piece and I’ve been wanting to do a “Kid in Me™” style one for awhile now. I’m so happy with how this piece turned out, and I cannot wait for you all to be able to have it for your very merry unbirthdays (or actual birthday!)."
- Titled, "Lost in my Wonderland," the new piece will be available at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, with Noah present for signings on August 15 in the Talent Central zone of the event from 4:45 PM to 5:45 PM.
- Noah's post also reminds fans that all of Noah's Disney art is first come, first serve, beginning the first day of the scheduled signing. All of his Disney Art is exclusive to his IN PERSON signing in the parks or at events and is not offered online at this time.
- His reveal for "Lost in my Wonderland" comes shortly after a tease that he will be revealing his art for the event - with a heavy emphasis on the word "Up" while walking on Main Street USA with a balloon vender around him - insinuating that the another piece for this year will be inspired by the Pixar Animation Studios film, Up.
- Taking place from August 14 through August 16, 2026, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event promises to be more expansive and immersive than ever before with three packed days of showcases filled with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more.
- For more information ahead of the event, be sure to check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event landing, and stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com during the event for all the excitement!
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