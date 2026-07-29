Bidhaa Mpya: New Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Merchandise Hits Store Shelves

Perfect for your next safari adventure!

Jambo! A new selection of merchandise has arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.

Whether you're just visiting or repping your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotel, this new collection of merchandise for Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge brings a tasteful vibe to your wardrobe, collection of mugs, and more. Specifically, we you can pick these new items up at the hotel's main gift shop, Zawadi Marketplace.



Animal Kingdom Lodge T-Shirt – $32.99

Animal Kingdom Lodge Jambo Mug – $22.99

Animal Kingdom Lodge Candle – $39.99

Animal Kingdom Lodge Mickey Mouse Ornament – $26.99

Animal Kingdom Lodge Loungefly Backpack – $88.00

More Walt Disney World News: