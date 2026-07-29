Bidhaa Mpya: New Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge Merchandise Hits Store Shelves
Perfect for your next safari adventure!
Jambo! A new selection of merchandise has arrived at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge.
Whether you're just visiting or repping your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotel, this new collection of merchandise for Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge brings a tasteful vibe to your wardrobe, collection of mugs, and more. Specifically, we you can pick these new items up at the hotel's main gift shop, Zawadi Marketplace.
Animal Kingdom Lodge T-Shirt – $32.99
Animal Kingdom Lodge Jambo Mug – $22.99
Animal Kingdom Lodge Candle – $39.99
Animal Kingdom Lodge Mickey Mouse Ornament – $26.99
Animal Kingdom Lodge Loungefly Backpack – $88.00
More Walt Disney World News:
- A fan-favorite character from Zootopia 2 has arrived in a new scene in Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
- Preview and practice for this weekend's Major League Pickleball Tournament at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
- The future Tropical Americas land is taking shape, with the structure of the carousel and Encanto hills beginning to rise.
- Walt Disney World has teased the latest magnet for Annual Passholders, and it's pretty easy to be green with envy.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com