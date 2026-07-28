New Muppet-Themed Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholder Magnet Teased
It might not be easy being green, but was pretty easy to guess this one.
Walt Disney World has teased the latest magnet for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders, and it's pretty easy to be green with envy.
What's Happening:
- Walt Disney World has teased the next magnet that will soon be available for Annual Passholders.
- Part of the parks of being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder, several times a year the resort releases a new character based magnet that they can pick up at certain locations in the theme parks.
- The new tease features a stylized swamp - similar to the magnets of recent years, it too adopts a style indicative of the Paul Rudish Mickey Mouse shorts - the same style that is featured in Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- In fact, it's that park that we seem to be staying focused on as the tease features the swamp and a bit of banjo music - seeming to imply our amphibian friend, Kermit the Frog, will be on the next magnet.
- Further advancing that theory, the caption for the post on Instagram reads "Which magnet character's on the other side of the rainbow? Someday you'll find out..." calling back to the lyrics of one of Kermit's signature songs, "Rainbow Connection."
- No further details have been given about distribution times or locations, just the tease that the magnet is on approach.
- Kermit being on a magnet could be considered long overdue, but comes just months after the debut of the recently re-themed Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets at Disney's Hollywood Studios.
- To plan your visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios and the rest of the Walt Disney World resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel.
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