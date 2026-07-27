Stylish and Sporty Athletic Hip Bags Arrive at Disney Store

On vacation or going for a run? These cute bags make it easy to carry your essentials while keeping your hands free.

Whether you’re heading on vacation or looking for something fun and trendy to wear on your daily adventures Disney Store has a variety of new Hip Bags to elevate your look.

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What’s Happening:

Disney Store is rolling out a new series of accessories for the fan on the go. Say hello to the first wave of hip bags!

Small but mighty, these athletic hip bags are versatile, fashionable, and functional. Designed to be worn around the hips or diagonally across the chest, each bag features a zip opening to hold essentials like credit cards, lip balm, keys, headphones, and more.

The bags have fun patterns inspired by Disney characters and theme parks, with Mickey Mouse heads to signify how magical they can are.

Athletic Hip Bags are available now at Disney Store, and each sells for $39.99.

Mickey Mouse Icon Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store

Belle Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store

Tinker Bell Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store

Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers

Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!

Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!

Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10

$24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!

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