Stylish and Sporty Athletic Hip Bags Arrive at Disney Store
Whether you’re heading on vacation or looking for something fun and trendy to wear on your daily adventures Disney Store has a variety of new Hip Bags to elevate your look.
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What’s Happening:
- Disney Store is rolling out a new series of accessories for the fan on the go. Say hello to the first wave of hip bags!
- Small but mighty, these athletic hip bags are versatile, fashionable, and functional. Designed to be worn around the hips or diagonally across the chest, each bag features a zip opening to hold essentials like credit cards, lip balm, keys, headphones, and more.
- The bags have fun patterns inspired by Disney characters and theme parks, with Mickey Mouse heads to signify how magical they can are.
- Athletic Hip Bags are available now at Disney Store, and each sells for $39.99.
Mickey Mouse Icon Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store
Belle Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Beauty and the Beast | Disney Store
Tinker Bell Hip Pack Athletic Bag – Peter Pan | Disney Store
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Hip Pack Athletic Bag | Disney Store
Deals at Disney Store - Savings, Gifts, Special Offers
Check out the latest discounts and offers available at Disney Store!
- Purchases of $85+ (pre-tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
- Free Moana Tote by Pandora with purchase of four qualifying Moana-inspired Disney x Pandora items.
- 30% Off Disneyland 70th Anniversary Items | Select Styles
- 20% Off Back to School & Sleepwear Orders of $60+ with Code: STYLE | Select Styles
- $5 Personalization on Back to School Essentials | Select Styles
Guests can also pick up accessories and collectibles at a discount with any purchase!
- Buy 2 Select MagicBands (Rose Gold and Silver), Save $10
- $24 with any purchase of $25+ Mickey Mouse Collegiate Backpack
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!