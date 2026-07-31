New EPCOT Fireworks Dining Package On Approach Featuring One of Park's Newest Restaurants
The new experience will give guests a great view from the second level of the Japan Pavilion
A new fireworks dining package is on approach, giving guests another option to enjoy a special dining experience while enjoying Luminous The Symphony of Us at EPCOT.
What's Happening:
- A new fireworks dining package is on the way to EPCOT, allowing guests to take in their nighttime spectacular with some delicious food at one of the park's newest restaurants.
- Located in the Japan Pavilion in World Showcase, Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya opened back in 2023. This table service restaurant offers up a festive dining experience designed with a shareable Izakaya-style menu with delights like sushi and teppan items, along with an open sushi bar and grill.
- The eatery is located on the second floor of the Japan pavilion, offering stunning views of the the park, World Showcase lagoon, and as such - the fireworks each night.
- That's why it comes as no surprise that Shiki-Sai: Sushi Izakaya is now getting ready to introduce a fireworks dining package.
- The fireworks dining package features a curated menu of Japanese Cuising, including an appetizer, traditional sashimi, an extensive selection of sushi, and an exclusive dessert and beverages that are only available with the fireworks dining package.
- Guests can dine, enjoying views of the World Showcase Lagoon before the sky comes alive with Luminous The Symphony of Us - the park's current nighttime spectacular.
- As of press time, this experience will cost adults (ages 10+) $120 per person, plus tax and gratuity ($149.50 total), and kids (ages 3-9) $60 per person, or $74.70 total after tax and gratuity.
- The experience will begin approximately one hour before the show begins, with the dining experience concluding when the show ends.
- Reservations for the package open on August 27, 2026, and are already highly recommended. Dining plan meals will not be accepted for this experience. As of press time, it is unclear when the first night of the new dining experience will be offered, and is expected to be known when the reservations open later next month.
- For more information and to book your dining and entire trip to Walt Disney World, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel!
A Symphony:
- Originally debuted back in late 2023, Luminous The Symphony of Us takes place nightly in the center of the World Showcase Lagoon at EPCOT in Walt Disney World.
- The show features an original score by composer Pinar Toprak (who also scored other EPCOT themes heard in World Celebration) alongside a number of new arrangements and performances of songs from Disney and Pixar films. These include "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan, "Remember Me" from Coco, "Into The Unknown" from Frozen 2 and more.
- All of this is tied around themes of unity and the shared experience we each have, drawn out as a shared musical symphony with fireworks, fountains, and lasers.
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